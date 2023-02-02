BOX OFFICE: Domestic Films Held Leading Positions in Serbia’s BO in 2022

BELGRADE: The most watched film in Serbia in 2022 is the Serbian majority coproduction How I Learned to Fly / Leto kada sam naučila da letim by Radivoje Andrić with 193,011 admissions, followed by another Serbian film, Golden Boy / Zlatni dečko by Ognjen Janković with 168,071 admissions.

The year 2022 saw 3,710,603 total admissions, compared to 3,355,838 admissions in 2021 and 1,579,485 in 2020.

The gross box office for 2022 is approximately 15.2 m EUR, according to official statistics from Film Center Serbia. A total of 412 feature films were in formal distribution in 2022.

The admissions chart is topped by How I Learned to Fly / Leto kada sam naučila da letim by Radivoje Andrić, produced by Serbia’s SENSE Production in coproduction with Croatia’s Kinorama, Bulgaria’s Art Fest and Slovakia’s Silverart, with 193,011 admissions; Serbian film Golden Boy / Zlatni dečko by Ognjen Janković, produced by Fantastika Film Studio, with 168,071 admissions; Minions: The Rise of Gru (163,342 admissions), Avatar: The Way of Water (141,221 admissions) and The Batman (116,394 admissions).

Four more domestic feature films made it into Top 30 with over 50,000 admissions. Overall, 33 Serbian films had their cinema distribution in 2022, although some of them had their premiere in 2021.