BOX OFFICE: Serbian Feature Film Storm Dominates Domestic BO in Opening Weekend

BELGRADE: The Serbian feature film Storm / Oluja by Miloš Radunović dominated the local box office charts in its opening weekend with 26,671 admissions, leaving Avatar: The Way of Water (11,942 admissions), Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (5,856 admissions), Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre (5,278 admissions) and Babylon (4,615 admissions) behind.

Storm, which is a debut feature released by Starts Media International in 65 prints, grossed 122,726 EUR / 14,402,340 RSD.

The story, which for its most part takes place in the former Republika Srpska Krajina (in Croatia) in August 1995, brings a war drama told from the point of view of an ordinary man, whose only goal is to protect his family, the hearth and the village where he grew up.

Miloš Radunović directed from his own script and the key roles are played by Jovo Maksić, Marija Pikić, Ivan Vujić, Zlatan Vidović and Ljubiša Milišić.

Storm was produced by Omega produkcija and Telekom Srbija.

In comparison, in November 2022 the Serbian WW2 spy thriller Vera directed by Nedeljko Kovačić, produced by GFC and released by Art Vista, pulled 14,075 admissions during its first weekend, cashing in 62,269 EUR / 7,303,004 RSD.

In September 2021, Dragan Bjelogrlić's biopic Toma topped Serbia’s box office by a landslide, pulling 91,042 admissions. Toma, which was released by Art Vista in 45 prints, grossed approximately 340,560 EUR / 40,081,532 RSD. The film was produced by Cobra Film and Minacord.