BELGRADE: Serbian actress Branka Veselinović, the oldest living actress in the world, has died at the age of 104. She was known to the international audiences for Mel Brooks's film The Twelve Chairs (1970).

Branka Veselinović was born in Stari Bečej one month before the collapse of the Austria-Hungary Empire, on 16 September 1918.

Her career spanning 80 years brought together theatre and cinema in over 100 theatre plays and over 50 films and TV series.