Shellac Acquires Serbian Minority Coproduction Music Ahead of Berlinale 2023 World Premiere

BELGRADE: The French company Shellac has acquired international rights for Serbian minority coproduction Music ahead of its world premiere in the Competition of the 2023 Berlinale. The film, directed, written and edited by Angela Schanelec, is a coproduction between Germany, France and Serbia, supported by Film Center Serbia .

The story has been freely inspired by the myth of Oedipus. Abandoned at birth in the Greek mountains on a stormy night, Jon is taken in and adopted, without having known his father or mother. As a young man, he meets Iro, a warden in the prison where he is incarcerated after a tragic deadly accident. She seems to seek out his presence, takes care of him, records music for him. Jon’s eyesight begins to fail and from then on, for every loss he suffers, he will gain something in return.

The cast includes Aliocha Schneider, Agathe Bonitzer, Marisha Triantafy llidou, Argyris Xafs, Frida Tarana, Ninel Skrzypczyk, Miriam Jakob, Wolfgang Michael and Finn-Henry Reyels. Serbian- German DoP Ivan Marković lensed the film.

Music was produced by Germany’s faktura film in coproduction with WDR/ARTE, France’s Les Films de l’Après-Midi and Serbia’s Dart Film, and in association with Heretic. The producers are Kirill Krasovski, François d’Artemare, Vladimir Vidić and Nataša Damnjanović.

The film is supported by the Federal Government Commissioner for Culture and the Media (BKM), the National Centre of Audiovisual Media and Communication (EKOME), the German Federal Film Fund (DFFF), the German Federal Film Board (FFA), Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, the National Center for Film and Moving Images (CNC), Film Center Serbia and the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Serbia.