FESTIVALS: FNE at FEST 2023: Mouth Full of Earth

BELGRADE: The closing film of the 51st edition of the International Film Festival – FEST is Mouth Full of Earth / Usta puna zemlja, the last film by great veteran Mladomir Puriša Đorđević, who died on 23 November 2022 at the age of 99. FEST is running in Belgrade 24 February - 5 March 2023.

The script of Đorđević's first feature in 16 years, which was penned by him, is based on the acclaimed bestselling novel of the same title from 1974 by Branimir Šćepanović.

Having learnt that he has only three months left to live, Marko runs away from the hospital into the forest. He runs away from people and their primitivism, aggressiveness and violence, but he heads into the very people he has been fleeing from.

The key roles are played by Radivoje Bukvić, Sonja Kolačarić, Andrija Kovač, Lazar Jovanov, Aleksandra Rukavina, Nikola Marković and Marjan Apostolović, among others.

Italian DoP Gino Sgreva lensed the film.

Mouth Full of Earth is produced by Apollon and Telekom. Željko Mitrović and Igor Turčinović are the producers, and Miljan Gogić is the film’s executive producer. The film will have its world premiere at FEST.

The local distributor is Taramount Film.

Production Information:

Producers:

Apollon (Serbia)

Apollon (Serbia)

Telekom Srbija (Serbia)

Telekom Srbija (Serbia)
Miljan Gogić:

Credits:

Director: Mladomir Puriša Đorđević

Scriptwriter: Mladomir Puriša Đorđević

DoP: Gino Sgreva

Cast: Radivoje Bukvić, Sonja Kolačarić, Andrija Kovač, Lazar Jovanov, Aleksandra Rukavina, Nikola Marković, Marjan Apostolović, Marko Topolovački, Petar Božović, Pavle Gogić, Ana Kostovska