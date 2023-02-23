FESTIVALS: FNE at FEST 2023: A Fleeting Dream

BELGRADE: Serbian long documentary A Fleeting Dream / YU grupa – Trenutak sna directed by Darko Lungulov will have its world premiere in the FEST Fokus programme at the 51st edition of the International Film Festival – FEST , running in Belgrade 24 February - 5 March 2023.

A Fleeting Dream is a 90-minute story about a rock and roll group, YU, that outlived the country it was named after, but also a story about a family. The film follows the three Jelić brothers who are born and grow up together with the new Yugoslavia. The story intertwines the fate of the country, the fate of the group and the family. This simultaneously epic and deeply intimate film creatively uses archival footage and never-before-seen Super8 footage to tell a story of endurance, love and struggle.

A Fleeting Dream features Žika Jelić, Dragi Jelić, Petar Jelić, Raša Đelmaš, Dragoljub Đuričić, Saša Radojević - Žule, Peca Popović and Siniša Škarica, among others. The music score was composed by Petar Jelić.

The film was produced by Darko Lungulov through Belgrade’s Papa Films with support from Film Center Serbia and Serbia’s Ministry of Culture and Information. Alexandra Arneri, Ana Grant and Vladimir Vukčević are associate producers.

Production Information:

Producer:

Papa Films (Serbia)

Credits:

Director: Darko Lungulov

DoPs:Đorđe Arambašić, Stefan Đorđević, Ivan Šijak, Andreja Hamović, Petar Popović, Strahinja Marković, Nikola Majdak Jr, Vladimir Đurić, Ivan Todorovski, Ivana Rajić

Editor: Miloš Korać

Cast: Žika Jelić, Dragi Jelić, Petar Jelić, Raša Đelmaš, Dragoljub Đuričić, Saša Radojević - Žule, Peca Popović, Siniša Škarica