OBITUARY: Serbian Scriptwriter and Film Director Srđan Koljević

BELGRADE: Prominent Serbian scriptwriter, director and university professor Srđan Koljević passed away on 8 July 2023 at 56, after a long battle with a disease.

Koljević wrote the scripts for 15 feature films, two long documentaries and two TV series.

He also directed three feature films written by himself: Red Coloured Gray Truck / Sivi kamion crvene boje (2004, produced by Serbia’s Komuna and coproduced by Germany’s Thoke Moebius Filmcompany and Slovenia’s Emotion Films), The Woman with the Broken Nose / Žena sa slomljenim nosem (2010, produced by Serbia’s Baš Čelik and coproduced by Germany’s Neue Mediopolis Filmproduktion), and The Man Who Defended Gavrilo Princip / Branio sam Mladu Bosnu (2014, produced by Serbia’s Košutnjak Film).

Red Coloured Gray Truck screened at 40 international festivals and received 11 awards. The Woman with the Broken Nose won 10 international awards and was a multiple winner at the Cinema City national festival in Novi Sad. The Man Who Defended Gavrilo Princip won Best Script at FEST in Belgrade, while the series of the same name received the award for Best Script at the FEDIS regional TV series festival.

Together with Đorđe Milosavljević, Srđan Koljević wrote the script for Sky Hook / Nebeska udica directed by Ljubiša Samardžić (2000, produced by Serbia’s Cinema Design, Italy’s Cine Enterprise and Serbia’s RTS), which screened in Berlinale's Competition and later received the Audience Award at the Palm Springs Festival.

With Melina Koljević, he co-wrote The Trap / Klopka directed by Srdan Golubović (2007, produced by Baš Čelik and coproduced by Germany's Mediopolis Film- und Fernsehproduktion and Hungary’s Új Budapest Filmstúdió), which was the first Serbian candidate shortlisted for the Oscar in the Best Foreign Film category.

Also in collaboration with Srdan Golubović as a director and Melina Koljević as co-writer, Koljević penned Circles / Krugovi (2013, produced by Baš Čelik and coproduced by Germany’s Neue Mediopolis Filmproduktion, and France’s La Cinefacture and Arte France Cinema, Germany’s ZDF and Arte, Croatia’s Propeler Film and Slovenia’s Vertigo), which was the first Serbian film screened and awarded at the Sundance Film Festival.

Until the very end of his life Srđan Koljević was also a dedicated professor at the Faculty of Dramatic Arts in Belgrade, where he taught screenwriting at the Department of Dramaturgy.