11-07-2023

FESTIVALS: European Film Festival Palić 2023 Ready to Kick Off

By
    European Film Festival Palić European Film Festival Palić photo: Damir Vujković

    PALIĆ: Over 150 film professionals from Serbia and abroad are expected to attend the 30th edition of the European Film Festival Palić, which will be held in Palić and Subotica 15 – 21 July 2023.

    Nikolaj Nikitin selected 11 films for the main competition, the Official Selection, including Macedonian/Serbian Things Unsaid by Eleonora Veninova and Hungarian Three Thousand Numbered Pieces by Ádám Császi.

    The Parallel and Encounters competition, curated by Julia Sinkevych, counts 10 titles including numerous FNE partner countries productions.

    The Aleksandar Lifka Awards for outstanding contribution to European cinema will be presented to actor Bogdan Diklić (in the category of domestic creators) and German director Andreas Dresen (in the category of foreign creators).

    Macedonian actor Nikola Ristanovski will be the recipient of the Regional Lifka Award, while Spanish multimedia artist María Cañas is the laureate of this year's Underground Spirit award, assigned by the festival for exceptional work in the field of independent film.

    The festival is organised by the Open University Subotica and it is supported by the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Serbia, the Provincial Secretariat for Culture, Public Information and Relations with Religious Communities, the City of Subotica and Creative Europe MEDIA.

    Official Selection:

    Jeanne du Barry (France, UK, Belgium)
    Directed by Maïwenn

    Things Unsaid (North Macedonia, Serbia)
    Directed by Eleonora Veninova
    Produced by Dnf Films
    Coproduced by LILIT
    Supported by the Macedonian Film Agency, Film Center Serbia, Eurimages, SEE Cinema Network

    Seneca: On the Creation of Earthquakes (Germany, Morocco)
    Directed by Robert Schwentke

    Perfect Days (Japan)
    Directed by Wim Wenders

    Afire (Germany)
    Directed by Christian Petzold

    Ingeborg Bachmann – Journey into the Desert (Switzerland, Austria, Germany, Luxembourg)
    Directed by Margarethe von Trotta

    Club Zero (Austria, UK, Germany, France, Denmark, Qatar)
    Directed by Jessica Hausner

    The Old Oak (UK, France, Belgium)
    Directed by Ken Loach

    The Land of Short Sentences (Denmark)
    Directed by Hella Joof

    Inside (Greece, Germany, Belgium)
    Directed by Vasilis Katsoupis

    Three Thousand Numbered Pieces (Hungary)
    Directed by Ádám Császi
    Produced by Uniofilm Entertainment
    Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI)

    Parallels and Encounters:

    Sisters (Latvia)
    Directed by Linda Olte
    Produced by Trickster Pictures
    Coproduced by FenixFilm, Deep Sea Studios, Albolina Film
    Supported by National Film Centre of Latvia

    Slow (Lithuania, Spain, Sweden)
    Directed by Marija Kavtaradze
    Produced by M-Films
    Coproduced by Frida Films, Garagefilms
    Supported by the Estonian Film Institute

    Ordinary Failures (Czech Republic, Italy, Hungary, Slovakia)
    Directed by Cristina Grosan
    Produced by Xova Film
    Coproduced by Rosamont, Laokoon FilmgroupSuper film, the Czech Television, in collaboration with ARTE G.E.I.E.
    Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the National Film Institute – Hungary, Italy's MiBACT, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Prague Film FundEurimages, the Pilsen Region

    Bread and Salt (Poland)
    Directed by Damian Kocur 
    Produced by Munk Studio
    Coproduced by Silesia FilmKivi, King House Michał Sadowski, Exa Studio
    Supported by CANAL+ Polska, the Polish Film Institute

    Carbon (Republic of Moldova, Romania)
    Directed by Ion Borș
    Produced by Youbesc
    Coproduced by Kantora Film Production, Pascaru Production, Maya Film Studio, Badeamic
    Supported by the National Film Center Moldova

    Power (Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Mátyás Prikler
    Produced by MPhilms
    Coproduced by Proton Cinema, Negativ, RTVS
    Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Kultminor, the Hungarian National Film Fund, the Czech Film Fund, Creative Europe

    Cold as Marble (Azerbaijan, France)
    Directed by Asif Rustamov

    Citizen Saint (Georgia, France, Bulgaria)
    Directed by Tinatin Kajrishvili
    Produced by Studio Artizm
    Coproduced by Mandra Films, Chouchkov Brothers
    Supported by the Georgian National Film CenterEurimages

    Embryo Larva Butterfly (Cyprus, Greece)
    Directed by Kyros Papavassiliou 
    Produced by AMP Filmworks
    Coproduced by Graal
    Supported by the Ministry of Education and Culture of Cyprus, the Greek Film Center, ERT, MEDIA Creative Europe

    Do You Love Me? (Ukraine, Sweden)
    Directed by Tonia Noyabrova

    Published in Serbia

    Latest from FNE Staff

    More in this category:« PRODUCTION: Serbian Queer Representation Documentary in Postproduction OBITUARY: Serbian Scriptwriter and Film Director Srđan Koljević »