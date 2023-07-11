FESTIVALS: European Film Festival Palić 2023 Ready to Kick Off

Nikolaj Nikitin selected 11 films for the main competition, the Official Selection, including Macedonian/Serbian Things Unsaid by Eleonora Veninova and Hungarian Three Thousand Numbered Pieces by Ádám Császi.
The Parallel and Encounters competition, curated by Julia Sinkevych, counts 10 titles including numerous FNE partner countries productions.
The Aleksandar Lifka Awards for outstanding contribution to European cinema will be presented to actor Bogdan Diklić (in the category of domestic creators) and German director Andreas Dresen (in the category of foreign creators).
Macedonian actor Nikola Ristanovski will be the recipient of the Regional Lifka Award, while Spanish multimedia artist María Cañas is the laureate of this year's Underground Spirit award, assigned by the festival for exceptional work in the field of independent film.
The festival is organised by the Open University Subotica and it is supported by the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Serbia, the Provincial Secretariat for Culture, Public Information and Relations with Religious Communities, the City of Subotica and Creative Europe MEDIA.
Official Selection:
Jeanne du Barry (France, UK, Belgium)
Directed by Maïwenn
Things Unsaid (North Macedonia, Serbia)
Directed by Eleonora Veninova
Produced by Dnf Films
Coproduced by LILIT
Supported by the Macedonian Film Agency, Film Center Serbia, Eurimages, SEE Cinema Network
Seneca: On the Creation of Earthquakes (Germany, Morocco)
Directed by Robert Schwentke
Perfect Days (Japan)
Directed by Wim Wenders
Afire (Germany)
Directed by Christian Petzold
Ingeborg Bachmann – Journey into the Desert (Switzerland, Austria, Germany, Luxembourg)
Directed by Margarethe von Trotta
Club Zero (Austria, UK, Germany, France, Denmark, Qatar)
Directed by Jessica Hausner
The Old Oak (UK, France, Belgium)
Directed by Ken Loach
The Land of Short Sentences (Denmark)
Directed by Hella Joof
Inside (Greece, Germany, Belgium)
Directed by Vasilis Katsoupis
Three Thousand Numbered Pieces (Hungary)
Directed by Ádám Császi
Produced by Uniofilm Entertainment
Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI)
Parallels and Encounters:
Sisters (Latvia)
Directed by Linda Olte
Produced by Trickster Pictures
Coproduced by FenixFilm, Deep Sea Studios, Albolina Film
Supported by National Film Centre of Latvia
Slow (Lithuania, Spain, Sweden)
Directed by Marija Kavtaradze
Produced by M-Films
Coproduced by Frida Films, Garagefilms
Supported by the Estonian Film Institute
Ordinary Failures (Czech Republic, Italy, Hungary, Slovakia)
Directed by Cristina Grosan
Produced by Xova Film
Coproduced by Rosamont, Laokoon Filmgroup, Super film, the Czech Television, in collaboration with ARTE G.E.I.E.
Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the National Film Institute – Hungary, Italy's MiBACT, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Prague Film Fund, Eurimages, the Pilsen Region
Bread and Salt (Poland)
Directed by Damian Kocur
Produced by Munk Studio
Coproduced by Silesia Film, Kivi, King House Michał Sadowski, Exa Studio
Supported by CANAL+ Polska, the Polish Film Institute
Carbon (Republic of Moldova, Romania)
Directed by Ion Borș
Produced by Youbesc
Coproduced by Kantora Film Production, Pascaru Production, Maya Film Studio, Badeamic
Supported by the National Film Center Moldova
Power (Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic)
Directed by Mátyás Prikler
Produced by MPhilms
Coproduced by Proton Cinema, Negativ, RTVS
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Kultminor, the Hungarian National Film Fund, the Czech Film Fund, Creative Europe
Cold as Marble (Azerbaijan, France)
Directed by Asif Rustamov
Citizen Saint (Georgia, France, Bulgaria)
Directed by Tinatin Kajrishvili
Produced by Studio Artizm
Coproduced by Mandra Films, Chouchkov Brothers
Supported by the Georgian National Film Center, Eurimages
Embryo Larva Butterfly (Cyprus, Greece)
Directed by Kyros Papavassiliou
Produced by AMP Filmworks
Coproduced by Graal
Supported by the Ministry of Education and Culture of Cyprus, the Greek Film Center, ERT, MEDIA Creative Europe
Do You Love Me? (Ukraine, Sweden)
Directed by Tonia Noyabrova