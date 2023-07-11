FESTIVALS: European Film Festival Palić 2023 Ready to Kick Off

PALIĆ: Over 150 film professionals from Serbia and abroad are expected to attend the 30th edition of the European Film Festival Palić , which will be held in Palić and Subotica 15 – 21 July 2023.

Nikolaj Nikitin selected 11 films for the main competition, the Official Selection, including Macedonian/Serbian Things Unsaid by Eleonora Veninova and Hungarian Three Thousand Numbered Pieces by Ádám Császi.

The Parallel and Encounters competition, curated by Julia Sinkevych, counts 10 titles including numerous FNE partner countries productions.

The Aleksandar Lifka Awards for outstanding contribution to European cinema will be presented to actor Bogdan Diklić (in the category of domestic creators) and German director Andreas Dresen (in the category of foreign creators).

Macedonian actor Nikola Ristanovski will be the recipient of the Regional Lifka Award, while Spanish multimedia artist María Cañas is the laureate of this year's Underground Spirit award, assigned by the festival for exceptional work in the field of independent film.

The festival is organised by the Open University Subotica and it is supported by the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Serbia, the Provincial Secretariat for Culture, Public Information and Relations with Religious Communities, the City of Subotica and Creative Europe MEDIA.

Official Selection:

Jeanne du Barry (France, UK, Belgium)

Directed by Maïwenn

Things Unsaid (North Macedonia, Serbia)

Directed by Eleonora Veninova

Produced by Dnf Films

Coproduced by LILIT

Supported by the Macedonian Film Agency, Film Center Serbia, Eurimages, SEE Cinema Network

Seneca: On the Creation of Earthquakes (Germany, Morocco)

Directed by Robert Schwentke

Perfect Days (Japan)

Directed by Wim Wenders

Afire (Germany)

Directed by Christian Petzold

Ingeborg Bachmann – Journey into the Desert (Switzerland, Austria, Germany, Luxembourg)

Directed by Margarethe von Trotta

Club Zero (Austria, UK, Germany, France, Denmark, Qatar)

Directed by Jessica Hausner

The Old Oak (UK, France, Belgium)

Directed by Ken Loach

The Land of Short Sentences (Denmark)

Directed by Hella Joof

Inside (Greece, Germany, Belgium)

Directed by Vasilis Katsoupis

Three Thousand Numbered Pieces (Hungary)

Directed by Ádám Császi

Produced by Uniofilm Entertainment

Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI)

Parallels and Encounters:

Sisters (Latvia)

Directed by Linda Olte

Produced by Trickster Pictures

Coproduced by FenixFilm, Deep Sea Studios, Albolina Film

Supported by National Film Centre of Latvia

Slow (Lithuania, Spain, Sweden)

Directed by Marija Kavtaradze

Produced by M-Films

Coproduced by Frida Films, Garagefilms

Supported by the Estonian Film Institute

Ordinary Failures (Czech Republic, Italy, Hungary, Slovakia)

Directed by Cristina Grosan

Produced by Xova Film

Coproduced by Rosamont, Laokoon Filmgroup, Super film, the Czech Television, in collaboration with ARTE G.E.I.E.

Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the National Film Institute – Hungary, Italy's MiBACT, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Prague Film Fund, Eurimages, the Pilsen Region

Bread and Salt (Poland)

Directed by Damian Kocur

Produced by Munk Studio

Coproduced by Silesia Film, Kivi, King House Michał Sadowski, Exa Studio

Supported by CANAL+ Polska, the Polish Film Institute

Carbon (Republic of Moldova, Romania)

Directed by Ion Borș

Produced by Youbesc

Coproduced by Kantora Film Production, Pascaru Production, Maya Film Studio, Badeamic

Supported by the National Film Center Moldova

Power (Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic)

Directed by Mátyás Prikler

Produced by MPhilms

Coproduced by Proton Cinema, Negativ, RTVS

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Kultminor, the Hungarian National Film Fund, the Czech Film Fund, Creative Europe

Cold as Marble (Azerbaijan, France)

Directed by Asif Rustamov

Citizen Saint (Georgia, France, Bulgaria)

Directed by Tinatin Kajrishvili

Produced by Studio Artizm

Coproduced by Mandra Films, Chouchkov Brothers

Supported by the Georgian National Film Center, Eurimages

Embryo Larva Butterfly (Cyprus, Greece)

Directed by Kyros Papavassiliou

Produced by AMP Filmworks

Coproduced by Graal

Supported by the Ministry of Education and Culture of Cyprus, the Greek Film Center, ERT, MEDIA Creative Europe

Do You Love Me? (Ukraine, Sweden)

Directed by Tonia Noyabrova