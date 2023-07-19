OBITUARY: Serbian Producer Tea Korolija

BELGRADE: Serbian producer Tea Korolija passed away at the age of 49, after a long battle with an illness. She produced the megahit Besa through the Serbian production company Adrenalin .

Tea Korolija studied film and TV production at the Faculty of Dramatic Arts in Belgrade. She started her career working for TV commercials and in 2004 she became the director of Le Spot Productions.

At Adrenalin, whose executive director she was since 2014, she focused on the development and production of original TV series in Serbia and the region. She produced several successful TV programmes, among the most notable is the TV series Besa, also produced by Telekom Srbija, whose first season was directed by Dušan Lazarević and the second one by Igor Stoimenov, Nikola Ljuca, Milan Todorović and Maša Nešković.

Besa, which was shot in several countries, was the first Serbian television series to get an adaptation tailored for foreign markets in Dubai and Lebanon.