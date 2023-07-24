FESTIVALS: Christian Petzold’s Afire Wins 2023 European Film Festival Palić

Ken Loach’s The Old Oak won the Audience Award.
Jessica Hausner’s Club Zero and Vasilis Katsoupi’s Inside received Special Mentions.
The festival was held 15 – 21 July 2023 and it was organised by the Open University Subotica and supported by the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Serbia, the Provincial Secretariat for Culture, Public Information and Relations with Religious Communities, the City of Subotica and Creative Europe MEDIA.
WINNERS:
Main Competition Programme:
Best Film:
Afire (Germany)
Directed by Cristian Petzold
Tower of Palić Award for Best Director:
Ádám Császi for Three Thousand Numbered Pieces (Hungary)
Produced by Uniofilm Entertainment
Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI)
Special Mention:
Club Zero (Austria, UK, Germany, France, Denmark, Qatar)
Directed by Jessica Hausner
Inside (Greece, Germany, Belgium)
Directed by Vasilis Katsoupis
International Film Critics Jury:
Best Film in the Parallels and Encounters Programme:
Citizen Saint (Georgia, France, Bulgaria)
Directed by Tinatin Kajrishvili
Produced by Studio Artizm
Coproduced by Mandra Films, Chouchkov Brothers
Supported by the Georgian National Film Center, Eurimages
Special Mention:
Cold as Marble (Azerbaijan, France)
Directed by Asif Rustamov
FIPRESCI Jury:
FIPRESCI Award:
Afire (Germany)
Directed by Christian Petzold
Gorki List Audience Award:
The Old Oak (UK, France, Belgium)
Directed by Kean Loach
Aleksandar Lifka Awards for Outstanding Contribution to European Cinema:
Actor Bogdan Diklić (in the category of domestic creators)
German director Andreas Dresen (in the category of foreign creators)
Regional Lifka Award:
Macedonian actor Nikola Ristanovski
Underground Spirit Award:
Spanish multimedia artist María Cañas