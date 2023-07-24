FESTIVALS: Christian Petzold’s Afire Wins 2023 European Film Festival Palić

BELGRADE: The 30th edition of the European Film Festival Palić , which ended on 21 July 2022, awarded its top prize to Germany’s Afire directed by Christian Petzold. The Tower of Palić Award for Best Director went to Ádám Császi for his Hungarian production Three Thousand Numbered Pieces.

Ken Loach’s The Old Oak won the Audience Award.

Jessica Hausner’s Club Zero and Vasilis Katsoupi’s Inside received Special Mentions.

The festival was held 15 – 21 July 2023 and it was organised by the Open University Subotica and supported by the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Serbia, the Provincial Secretariat for Culture, Public Information and Relations with Religious Communities, the City of Subotica and Creative Europe MEDIA.

WINNERS:

Main Competition Programme:

Best Film:

Afire (Germany)

Directed by Cristian Petzold

Tower of Palić Award for Best Director:

Ádám Császi for Three Thousand Numbered Pieces (Hungary)

Produced by Uniofilm Entertainment

Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI)

Special Mention:

Club Zero (Austria, UK, Germany, France, Denmark, Qatar)

Directed by Jessica Hausner

Inside (Greece, Germany, Belgium)

Directed by Vasilis Katsoupis

International Film Critics Jury:

Best Film in the Parallels and Encounters Programme:

Citizen Saint (Georgia, France, Bulgaria)

Directed by Tinatin Kajrishvili

Produced by Studio Artizm

Coproduced by Mandra Films, Chouchkov Brothers

Supported by the Georgian National Film Center, Eurimages

Special Mention:

Cold as Marble (Azerbaijan, France)

Directed by Asif Rustamov

FIPRESCI Jury:

FIPRESCI Award:

Afire (Germany)

Directed by Christian Petzold

Gorki List Audience Award:

The Old Oak (UK, France, Belgium)

Directed by Kean Loach

Aleksandar Lifka Awards for Outstanding Contribution to European Cinema:

Actor Bogdan Diklić (in the category of domestic creators)

German director Andreas Dresen (in the category of foreign creators)

Regional Lifka Award:

Macedonian actor Nikola Ristanovski

Underground Spirit Award:

Spanish multimedia artist María Cañas