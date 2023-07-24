24-07-2023

FESTIVALS: Christian Petzold’s Afire Wins 2023 European Film Festival Palić

By
    FESTIVALS: Christian Petzold’s Afire Wins 2023 European Film Festival Palić photo: Damir Vujković

    BELGRADE: The 30th edition of the European Film Festival Palić, which ended on 21 July 2022, awarded its top prize to Germany’s Afire directed by Christian Petzold. The Tower of Palić Award for Best Director went to Ádám Császi for his Hungarian production Three Thousand Numbered Pieces.

    Ken Loach’s The Old Oak won the Audience Award.

    Jessica Hausner’s Club Zero and Vasilis Katsoupi’s Inside received Special Mentions.

    The festival was held 15 – 21 July 2023 and it was organised by the Open University Subotica and supported by the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Serbia, the Provincial Secretariat for Culture, Public Information and Relations with Religious Communities, the City of Subotica and Creative Europe MEDIA.

    WINNERS:

    Main Competition Programme:

    Best Film:
    Afire (Germany)
    Directed by Cristian Petzold

    Tower of Palić Award for Best Director:
    Ádám Császi for Three Thousand Numbered Pieces (Hungary)
    Produced by Uniofilm Entertainment
    Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI)

    Special Mention:

    Club Zero (Austria, UK, Germany, France, Denmark, Qatar)
    Directed by Jessica Hausner

    Inside (Greece, Germany, Belgium)
    Directed by Vasilis Katsoupis

    International Film Critics Jury:

    Best Film in the Parallels and Encounters Programme:
    Citizen Saint (Georgia, France, Bulgaria)
    Directed by Tinatin Kajrishvili
    Produced by Studio Artizm
    Coproduced by Mandra Films, Chouchkov Brothers
    Supported by the Georgian National Film CenterEurimages

    Special Mention:
    Cold as Marble (Azerbaijan, France)
    Directed by Asif Rustamov

    FIPRESCI Jury:

    FIPRESCI Award:
    photo: Damir VujkovićAfire (Germany)
    Directed by Christian Petzold

    Gorki List Audience Award:
    The Old Oak (UK, France, Belgium)
    Directed by Kean Loach

    Aleksandar Lifka Awards for Outstanding Contribution to European Cinema:
    Actor Bogdan Diklić (in the category of domestic creators)
    German director Andreas Dresen (in the category of foreign creators)

    Regional Lifka Award:
    Macedonian actor Nikola Ristanovski

    Underground Spirit Award:
    Spanish multimedia artist María Cañas

    Published in Serbia

    Latest from Zoran Janković

    More in this category:« OBITUARY: Serbian Producer Tea Korolija