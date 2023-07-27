Serbian/Slovenian Documentary Bottlemen Acquired Ahead of Sarajevo FF

BELGRADE: Nemanja Vojinović’s Serbian/Slovenian long documentary Bottlemen / Flašaroši has been acquired by the London-based Taskovski Film ahead of its world premiere at the Sarajevo Film Festival (11 – 18 August 2023).

Taskovski Films will be handling international sales and international festivals.

On the outskirts of Belgrade, one of the biggest unsanitary landfills in Europe spreads across the remains of the ancient Vinča civilization, a former archaeological site of the European Neolithic. Plastic bottle collectors aka ‘Bottlemen’ make a hard living from this toxic landscape, but now their vibrant community is facing a new and bigger threat.

Bottlemen is produced by Rt dobre Nade and coproduced by Urgh!, Set Sail Films and RTV Slovenia. Marija Stojnić and Nemanja Vojinović are the producers and Viva Videnović is the coproducer. Nada Kostić is the film’s line producer.

The project was supported by Film Center Serbia and received several awards while it was in the making, including the IDFA Spotlight Award and the CAT&Docs Award at the Sarajevo FF’s Rough Cut Boutique 2021, the 2|35 Posproduction Main Award at Agora Docs In Progress 2021 and the DokLeipzig Preview Award at Ex Oriente (2018/2019).