FESTIVALS: Mikhail Gorobchuk’s Violet Country Wins 2024 Kustendorf Film & Music Festival

The competition programme consisted of 17 films coming from Austria, Finland, Greece, Poland, Sweden, Germany, France, Russia, USA, Egypt, Mexico, Uzbekistan, North Macedonia, India, the Czech Republic, Croatia and Serbia.
The festival, still focusing on short films, this year took place in Drvengrad 23 – 27 January. It was organised by the Rasta International production company and supported by the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Serbia and Mećavnik Grad.
WINNERS:
Golden Egg Award:
Violet Country (Russia)
Directed by Mikhail Gorobchuk
Silver Egg Award:
Shanti (India)
Directed by Vivek Rai
Bronze Egg Award:
Short Cut Grass (Croatia)
Directed by David Gašo
Special Mention:
Director Nikos Kyritsis for Highway of a Broken Heart (Greece)
Vinko Filač Award:
Cinematographer Tin Ostrošić for Short Cut Grass (Croatia)
Directed by David Gašo