FESTIVALS: Mikhail Gorobchuk’s Violet Country Wins 2024 Kustendorf Film & Music Festival

BELGRADE: The Golden Egg Award at the 17th Kustendorf Film & Music Festival in Serbia went to the Russian film Violet Country directed by Mikhail Gorobchuk. The Kustendorf Film & Music Festival was founded by Emir Kusturica.

The competition programme consisted of 17 films coming from Austria, Finland, Greece, Poland, Sweden, Germany, France, Russia, USA, Egypt, Mexico, Uzbekistan, North Macedonia, India, the Czech Republic, Croatia and Serbia.

The festival, still focusing on short films, this year took place in Drvengrad 23 – 27 January. It was organised by the Rasta International production company and supported by the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Serbia and Mećavnik Grad.

WINNERS:

Golden Egg Award:

Violet Country (Russia)

Directed by Mikhail Gorobchuk

Silver Egg Award:

Shanti (India)

Directed by Vivek Rai

Bronze Egg Award:

Short Cut Grass (Croatia)

Directed by David Gašo

Special Mention:

Director Nikos Kyritsis for Highway of a Broken Heart (Greece)

Vinko Filač Award:

Cinematographer Tin Ostrošić for Short Cut Grass (Croatia)

Directed by David Gašo