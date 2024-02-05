American Thriller Misdirection Shot in Serbia and Starring Olga Kurylenko in Postproduction

BELGRADE: The American thriller Misdirection by Kevin Lewis, starring Olga Kurylenko, Oliver Trevena and Frank Grillo, has entered the postproduction stage. A great part of the film has been shot in Serbia. The Belgrade-based Red Production has serviced the production locally. The producers intend to apply to Serbia’s tax incentive scheme.

The plot follows a desperate couple (Kurylenko and Trevena) who have been pulling off a string of high-end robberies, only to find themselves caught in a deadly game of cat-and-mouse when their latest break-in goes awry. Tables turned, the hunters became the hunted, in a conspiracy of revenge, murder and betrayal. Lacy McClory penned the script.

Steven Shapiro is producing along with Trevena via his Ollywood Media and Red Productions in Serbia. Serbia’s Miloš Đukelić and Vladimir Đukelić are the film’s executive producers whereas Ivana Panić is line producer.

The crew consisted of 100 people, many of which are Serbian subjects.

In Serbia Misdirection was shot on locations around Belgrade and the nearby mountain of Avala from 3 up to 23 December 2023.

GFM Film Sales is handling the feature's rights worldwide.