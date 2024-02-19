FESTIVALS: FEST in Belgrade Announces 2024 Lineup

BELGRADE: A total of 108 films from almost 40 countries will be screened in six venues at the 52nd edition of Belgrade’s FEST , running from 23 February up to 3 March 2024.

Alexander Payne’s The Holdovers will open the festival and the Serbian drama Russian Consul / Ruski konzul, directed by Miroslav Lekić and produced by VisionTeam and Telekom Srbija, will be the closing film.

The honourary Belgrade Victor Award will be handed to Želimir Žilnik, a genuinely unique Serbian filmmaker with works spanning over five decades.

Main Competition Programme:

Without Air / Elfogy a levegő (Hungary, Romania)

Directed by Katalin Moldovai

Produced by Magma Cinema

Coproduced by Salamandra Film, Spot Film

Supported by the National Film Institute - Hungary (NFI)

Black Tea (France, Mauritania, Luxembourg, Taiwan, Ivory Coast)

Directed by Abderrahmane Sissako

The Deliquents / Los delincuentes (Argentina, Luxembourg, Brazil, Chile)

Directed by Rodrigo Moreno

The Owner (Russia, France, Switzerland)

Directed by Yuriy Bykov

One Love / Un amor (Spain)

Directed by Isabel Coixet

Lilacs / Jorgovani (Serbia)

Directed by Siniša Cvetić

Produced by Košutnjak Film

Firebrand (UK, USA)

Directed by Karim Aïnouz

The Successor / Le Successeur (France, Canada, Belgium)

Directed by Xavier Legrand

The Teacher (UK, Palestine, Qatar)

Directed by Farah Nabulsi

The Vanishing Soldier (Israel)

Directed by Dani Rosenberg

Working Class Goes To Hell / Radnička klasa ide u pakao (Serbia, Greece, Bulgaria, Montenegro, Croatia, Romania)

Directed by Mladen Đorđević

Produced by Banda, Sense Production

Coproduced by Agitprop, Homemade Films, Adriatic Western, Kinorama, Tangaj Production, Cinnamon Films

Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Greek Film Centre, the Film Centre of Montenegro, the Croatian Audivisual Centre (HAVC), Eurimages

The Breaking Ice / Ran Dong (China)

Directed by Anthony Chen

Rosalie (France, Belgium)

Directed by Stéphanie Di Giusto

Only When I Laugh / Samo kad se smijem (Croatia, Serbia)

Directed by Vanja Juranić

Produced by Maxima Film

Coproduced by Biberche Productions

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia

Stella, A Life / Stela, ein Leben (Germany)

Directed by Kilian Riedhof

The Holy Family / Sveta obitelj (Croatia, Serbia)

Directed by Vlatka Vorkapić

Produced by InterFilm

Coproduced by Zillion Film

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia, the Croatian Radio and Television (HRT)

That’s It For Today / Za sada toliko (Serbia, the Republic of Srpska – Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Directed by Marko Đorđević

Produced by Alterise, CinneRent, Digital Goblen Media, Stiglitz Production

Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Audio-visual Centre of Republic of Srpska