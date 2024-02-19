FESTIVALS: FEST in Belgrade Announces 2024 Lineup

Alexander Payne’s The Holdovers will open the festival and the Serbian drama Russian Consul / Ruski konzul, directed by Miroslav Lekić and produced by VisionTeam and Telekom Srbija, will be the closing film.
The honourary Belgrade Victor Award will be handed to Želimir Žilnik, a genuinely unique Serbian filmmaker with works spanning over five decades.
Main Competition Programme:
Without Air / Elfogy a levegő (Hungary, Romania)
Directed by Katalin Moldovai
Produced by Magma Cinema
Coproduced by Salamandra Film, Spot Film
Supported by the National Film Institute - Hungary (NFI)
Black Tea (France, Mauritania, Luxembourg, Taiwan, Ivory Coast)
Directed by Abderrahmane Sissako
The Deliquents / Los delincuentes (Argentina, Luxembourg, Brazil, Chile)
Directed by Rodrigo Moreno
The Owner (Russia, France, Switzerland)
Directed by Yuriy Bykov
One Love / Un amor (Spain)
Directed by Isabel Coixet
Lilacs / Jorgovani (Serbia)
Directed by Siniša Cvetić
Produced by Košutnjak Film
Firebrand (UK, USA)
Directed by Karim Aïnouz
The Successor / Le Successeur (France, Canada, Belgium)
Directed by Xavier Legrand
The Teacher (UK, Palestine, Qatar)
Directed by Farah Nabulsi
The Vanishing Soldier (Israel)
Directed by Dani Rosenberg
Working Class Goes To Hell / Radnička klasa ide u pakao (Serbia, Greece, Bulgaria, Montenegro, Croatia, Romania)
Directed by Mladen Đorđević
Produced by Banda, Sense Production
Coproduced by Agitprop, Homemade Films, Adriatic Western, Kinorama, Tangaj Production, Cinnamon Films
Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Greek Film Centre, the Film Centre of Montenegro, the Croatian Audivisual Centre (HAVC), Eurimages
The Breaking Ice / Ran Dong (China)
Directed by Anthony Chen
Rosalie (France, Belgium)
Directed by Stéphanie Di Giusto
Only When I Laugh / Samo kad se smijem (Croatia, Serbia)
Directed by Vanja Juranić
Produced by Maxima Film
Coproduced by Biberche Productions
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia
Stella, A Life / Stela, ein Leben (Germany)
Directed by Kilian Riedhof
The Holy Family / Sveta obitelj (Croatia, Serbia)
Directed by Vlatka Vorkapić
Produced by InterFilm
Coproduced by Zillion Film
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia, the Croatian Radio and Television (HRT)
That’s It For Today / Za sada toliko (Serbia, the Republic of Srpska – Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Directed by Marko Đorđević
Produced by Alterise, CinneRent, Digital Goblen Media, Stiglitz Production
Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Audio-visual Centre of Republic of Srpska