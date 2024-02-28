FNE at FEST 2024: Working Class Goes To Hell

BELGRADE: The first domestic film screened at the 52nd edition of Belgrade’s FEST (23 February - 3 March 2024) was Mladen Đorđević’s Working Class Goes To Hell / Radnička klasa ide u pakao. This coproduction of Serbia, Greece, Bulgaria, Montenegro, Croatia and Romania had its Serbian premiere in the festival's Main Competition programme.

Working Class Goes To Hell had its world premiere within the Midnight Madness section at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2023 and it was also screened at the festivals in Tallinn and Göteborg.

After losing their loved ones, jobs and dignity to a tragic factory fire and corrupt privatisation, a group of ex-workers seek solace and hope in the supernatural.

The cast consists of: Tamara Krcunović, Leon Lučev, Momo Pićurić, Ivan Đorđević, Lidija Kordić, Mirsad Tuka, Szilvia Krizsan, Olivera Viktorović, Tomislav Trifunović, Dobrila Stojnić and Nataša Aksentijević.

The film was produced by Mladen Đorđević through Serbia’s Banda Film and Milan Stojanović through Serbia’s Sense Production, in coproduction with Martička Božilova through Bulgaria’s Agitprop, Ankica Jurić Tilić through Croatia’s Kinorama, Maria Drandaki through Greece’s Homemade Films, Ivan Marinović through Montenegro’s Adriatic Western, and Anamaria Antoci through Romania’s Tangaj Production.

The production was supported by Film Center Serbia with 255,000 EUR / 30 m RSD, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Croatian Audivisual Center, the Greek Film Center, the Film Centre of Montenegro and Eurimages. The project was also co-financed by the Greek Television ERT.

Germany-based Patra Spanou Film is handling the sales.

Production Information:

Producers:

Banda Film (Serbia)

Sense Production (Serbia)

Milan Stojanović: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducers:

Agitprop (Bulgaria)

Kinorama (Croatia)

Homemade Films (Greece)

Adriatic Western (Montenegro)

Tangaj Production (Romania)

Credits:

Director: Mladen Đorđević

Scriptwriter: Mladen Đorđević

DoP: Dušan Grubin

Cast: Tamara Krcunović, Leon Lučev, Momo Pićurić, Ivan Đorđević, Lidija Kordić, Mirsad Tuka, Szilvia Krizsan, Olivera Viktorović, Tomislav Trifunović, Dobrila Stojnić, Nataša Aksentijević