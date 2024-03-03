FNE at FEST 2024: Videotheque

BELGRADE: Young Serbian director Luka Bursać presented his third feature film within the Gala segment of the 52nd edition of FEST (23 February – 3 March 2024) in Belgrade. His fantasy film Videotheque / Videoteka is a solely Serbian coproduction.

Running from the police, a small-time thief finds refuge in an abandoned video club. Forced to spend the night in the old store, he decides to watch three mysterious tapes of three horror films he finds there.

The main cast includes Relja Popović, Igor Benčina, Tamara Isailović, Romanian actor Bogdan Farcaș, Zoran Cvijanović, Miloš Miki Trifunović and Miona Marković.

Luka Bursać produced the film through his Mashina&Zec in coproduction with Apollon and BLKN. Film Center Serbia supported the production.

Cinematographer Lazar Bogdanović shot each segment of the film using a different technology and some scenes in 16mm tape. Due to the complexity of the plot and numerous shooting locations, the production took three years.

Herman Knopp from Germany composed the score.

Production Information:

Producer:

Mashina&Zec (Serbia)

Coproducers:

Apollon (Serbia)

BLKN (Serbia)

Credits:

Director: Luka Bursać

Scriptwriter: Luka Bursać

DoP: Lazar Bogdanović

Editor: Branimir Živković

Composer: Herman Knopp

Cast: Relja Popović, Igor Benčina, Tamara Isailović, Bogdan Farcas, Zoran Cvijanović, Miloš Miki Trifunović, Miona Marković, Petar Zekavica, Miloš Samolov, Jovana Belović, Jovan Jovanović, Vahid Džanković, Jelena Galović, Nikola Breković, Maja Kulundžija, Maja Medenica, Mina Davidovac, Tamara Rakić, Dobrila Ćirković, Vuk Karanović, Nebojša Šurlan, Sonja Vukićević, Miloš Cvetković, Vladimir Gvojić, Dejan Tončić, Duško Radović, Anđelka Petrović, David Tasić, Đorđe Kadijević, Alisa Lacko