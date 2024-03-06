FNE at FEST 2024: That’s It For Today

BELGRADE: Marko Đorđević’s That’s It For Today / Za danas toliko won Best Actress (Ivana Vuković) and the Politika Award for Best Serbian Film at the 52nd FEST . Đorđević’s sophomore feature was one of the most anticipated films of the festival held in Belgrade 23 February - 3 March 2024.

By baking his favourite dessert, coconut cubes, the siblings manage to lure their eldest brother back home. Time seems to cease to exist, and a tale of happy people unfolds. Seemingly ordinary summer days turn extraordinary. In love with life, they elevate reality above the ground, dispersing any and all dark clouds with their joyous spirit.

Marko Đorđević penned the script and also edited the film.

The cast includes Filip Đurić, Ivana Vuković, Nikola Rakočević, Goran Bogdan, Miona Pejaković and Milića Jovanović.

The film was produced by Serbia’s Altertise in coproduction with Serbia’s Cinnerent, Digital Goblen from the Republic of Srpska – Bosnia and Herzegovina and Serbia’s Stiglitz Productions. Miloš Pušić is the producer and Ivica Vidanović and Đorđe Vranješ are the coproducers.

Film Center Serbia and the Audio-visual Centre of Republic of Srpska supported the production of the film.

Đorđević’s debut feature My Morning Laughter / Moj jutarnji smeh, also produced by Altertise and coproduced by Cinnerent, has been quite an indie sensation in Serbia and the post-Yugoslav region, scooping top prizes at festivals, including Belgrade’s Auteur Film Festival, Motovun Film Festival and Trieste Film Festival.

Production Information:

Producer:

Altertise (Serbia)

Coproducers:

Cinnerent (Serbia)

Digital Goblen (Republic of Srpska – Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Stiglitz Productions (Serbia)

Credits:

Director: Marko Đorđević

Scriptwriter: Marko Đorđević

DoP: Stefan Milosavljević

Editor: Marko Đorđević

Cast: Filip Đurić, Ivana Vuković, Nikola Rakočević, Goran Bogdan, Miona Pejaković, Milića Jovanović