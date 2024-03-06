06-03-2024

FNE at FEST 2024: The Owner Wins 2024 FEST in Belgrade

    Mladen Đorđević Mladen Đorđević photo: CEBEF, Dusan Milenkovic

    BELGRADE: The 52nd edition of FEST ended in the Serbian capital on the evening of 3 March 2024 with Russian/French/Swiss The Owner directed by Yuriy Bikov winning the Belgrade Victor Award for Best Film. Several accolades went to Serbian coproductions.

    Mladen Đorđević received the Best Director Award for Working Class Goes To Hell, a coproduction between Serbia, Greece, Bulgaria, Montenegro, Croatia and Romania. The film also received the Nebojša Đukelić Award for Best Film in the Region and the FEDEORA Award for Best Euro-Mediterranean Film in the Main Competition.

    The Croatian/Serbian coproduction The Holy Family by Vlatka Vorkapić received the Best Script and Audience Award, while That’s It For Today / Za sada toliko by Marko Đorđević (a coproduction between Serbia and the Republic of Srpska – Bosnia and Herzegovina) won Best Actress (Ivana Vuković) and the Politika Award for Best Serbian Film.

    Directors Želimir Žilnik and Asgar Farhadi were presented with Belgrade Victor Awards for Outstanding Contribution to Film Art.

    The festival closed with the screening of Russian Consul / Ruski konzul directed by Miroslav Lekić and produced by Telekom Srbija and Vision Team.

    FULL LIST OF AWARDS:

    Main Competition:

    Belgrade Victor Award for Best Film:
    The Owner (Russia, France, Switzerland)
    Directed by Yuriy Bikov

    Best Director:
    Mladen Đorđević for Working Class Goes To Hell / Radnička klasa ide u pakao (Serbia, Greece, Bulgaria, Montenegro, Croatia, Romania)
    Produced by Banda, Sense Production
    Mladen Djordjevic, Ivana Vukovic, Marko Djordjevic at FEST 2024, photo: CEBEF, Predrag MiticCoproduced by Agitprop, Homemade Films, Adriatic WesternKinoramaTangaj ProductionCinnamon Films
    Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Greek Film Centre, the Film Centre of Montenegro, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC), Eurimages

    Best Script:
    Slavica Šnur and Vlatka Vorkapić for The Holy Family / Sveta obitelj (Croatia, Serbia)
    Directed by Vlatka Vorkapić
    Produced by InterFilm
    Coproduced by Zillion Film
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual CentreFilm Center Serbia, the Croatian Radio and Television (HRT)

    Best Actress:
    Ivana Vuković in That’s It For Today / Za sada toliko (Serbia, the Republic of Srpska – Bosnia and Herzegovina)
    Directed by Marko Đorđević
    Produced by AlteriseCinneRentDigital Goblen MediaStiglitz Production
    Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Audio-visual Centre of Republic of Srpska

    Best Actor:
    Saleh Bakri in The Teacher (UK, Palestine, Qatar)
    Directed by Farah Nabulsi

    Best Debut:
    Without Air / Elfogy a levegő (Hungary, Romania)
    Directed by Katalin Moldovai
    Produced by Magma Cinema
    Coproduced by Salamandra FilmSpot Film
    Supported by the National Film Institute - Hungary (NFI)

    Audience Award:
    The Holy Family / Sveta obitelj (Croatia, Serbia)
    Directed by Vlatka Vorkapić

    Politika Award for Best Serbian Film:
    That’s It For Today / Za sada toliko (Serbia, the Republic of Srpska – Bosnia and Herzegovina)
    Directed by Marko Đorđević

    Nebojša Đukelić Award for Best Film in the Region:
    Working Class Goes To Hell / Radnička klasa ide u pakao (Serbia, Greece, Bulgaria, Montenegro, Croatia, Romania)
    Directed by Mladen Đorđević

    FEDEORA Award for Best Euro-Mediterranean Film in the Main Competition:
    Working Class Goes To Hell / Radnička klasa ide u pakao (Serbia, Greece, Bulgaria, Montenegro, Croatia, Romania)
    Directed by Mladen Đorđević

    Belgrade Victor Award for Outstanding Contribution to Film Art:
    Director Želimir Žilnik
    Director Asgar Farhadi

