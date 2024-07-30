Serbian 78 Days Wins 2024 European Film Festival Palić

The Georgian/French/Italian/Romanian coproduction Panopticon directed by George Sikharulidze was awarded Best Film in the Parallels and Encounters Programme.
This year, over 100 film professionals from Serbia and abroad attended the festival.
The 31st European Film Festival Palić was held 20 – 26 July 2024 in Palić and Subotica, organised by the Open University of Subotica, and supported by the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Serbia, the Provincial Secretariat for Culture, Public Information and Relations with Religious Communities, the City of Subotica and Creative Europe MEDIA.
WINNERS:
Official Selection:
Golden Tower for Best Film:
78 Days (Serbia)
Directed by Emilija Gašić
Produced by Set Sail Films
Palić Tower for Best Director:
Runar Runarsson for When the Light Breaks (Iceland, the Netherlands, France, Croatia))
Produced by Compass Films
Coproduced by Halibut, Revolver, Eaux Vives/Jour2Fête, MP Film
Supported by the Icelandic Film Centre, Iceland’s tax incentives, Nordisk Film & TV Fond, the Netherlands Film Fund, the Netherlands Film Production Incentive, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC), Eurimages, Creative Europe MEDIA, RÚV,YLE
Special Mention:
The Magnet Man (the Netherlands)
Directed by Gust Van den Berghe
FIPRESCI Award for the Best Film:
The Girl with the Needle (Denmark, Sweden, Poland)
Directed by Magnus von Horn
Produced by Nordisk Film Productions Creative Alliance
Coproduced by Lava Films sp z.o.o., Nordisk Film Production AB, Film i Väst, EC1 Łódź, the Lower Silesia Film Centre
Supported by the Danish Film Institute, the Polish Film Institute (pisf.pl), the Swedish Film Institute, Nordisk Film & TV Fond, Creative Europe Media, Eurimages
Parallels and Encounters Programme:
Best Film::
Panopticon / Panoptikoni (Georgia, France, Italy, Romania)
Directed by George Sikharulidze
Produced by 20 Stepsk
Coproducedby FILM02, Ombre Rosse Film Production, Tangaj Production, Independent FilmProject
Supported by the Georgian National Film Center
Special Mention:
for the screenplay of Bosnian Pot / Bosanski lonac (Croatia, Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Directed by Pavo Marinković
Produced by Telefilm
Coproduced by Nanook Film, Oktavijan Film
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Austrian Film Fund
Gorki List Audience Award:
78 Days (Serbia)
Directed by Emilija Gašić