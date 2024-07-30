Serbian 78 Days Wins 2024 European Film Festival Palić

PALIĆ: Emilija Gašić’ debut feature 78 Days won the Golden Tower for Best Film in the Official Selection as well as the Gorki List Audience Award at the 31st European Film Festival Palić .

The Georgian/French/Italian/Romanian coproduction Panopticon directed by George Sikharulidze was awarded Best Film in the Parallels and Encounters Programme.

This year, over 100 film professionals from Serbia and abroad attended the festival.

The 31st European Film Festival Palić was held 20 – 26 July 2024 in Palić and Subotica, organised by the Open University of Subotica, and supported by the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Serbia, the Provincial Secretariat for Culture, Public Information and Relations with Religious Communities, the City of Subotica and Creative Europe MEDIA.

WINNERS:

Official Selection:

Golden Tower for Best Film:

78 Days (Serbia)

Directed by Emilija Gašić

Produced by Set Sail Films

Palić Tower for Best Director:

Runar Runarsson for When the Light Breaks (Iceland, the Netherlands, France, Croatia))

Produced by Compass Films

Coproduced by Halibut, Revolver, Eaux Vives/Jour2Fête, MP Film

Supported by the Icelandic Film Centre, Iceland’s tax incentives, Nordisk Film & TV Fond, the Netherlands Film Fund, the Netherlands Film Production Incentive, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC), Eurimages, Creative Europe MEDIA, RÚV,YLE

Special Mention:

The Magnet Man (the Netherlands)

Directed by Gust Van den Berghe

FIPRESCI Award for the Best Film:

The Girl with the Needle (Denmark, Sweden, Poland)

Directed by Magnus von Horn

Produced by Nordisk Film Productions Creative Alliance

Coproduced by Lava Films sp z.o.o., Nordisk Film Production AB, Film i Väst, EC1 Łódź, the Lower Silesia Film Centre

Supported by the Danish Film Institute, the Polish Film Institute (pisf.pl), the Swedish Film Institute, Nordisk Film & TV Fond, Creative Europe Media, Eurimages

Parallels and Encounters Programme:

Best Film::

Panopticon / Panoptikoni (Georgia, France, Italy, Romania)

Directed by George Sikharulidze

Produced by 20 Stepsk

Coproducedby FILM02, Ombre Rosse Film Production, Tangaj Production, Independent FilmProject

Supported by the Georgian National Film Center

Special Mention:

for the screenplay of Bosnian Pot / Bosanski lonac (Croatia, Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Directed by Pavo Marinković

Produced by Telefilm

Coproduced by Nanook Film, Oktavijan Film

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Austrian Film Fund

Gorki List Audience Award:Gorki List Audience Award:

78 Days (Serbia)

Directed by Emilija Gašić