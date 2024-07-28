Lights On Acquires Serbian/American When the Phone Rang ahead of Locarno World Premiere

BELGRADE: Italian agent Light On has acquired world sales rights for Iva Radivojević’s Serbian/American When the Phone Rang ahead of its world premiere in the Concorso Cineasti Del Presente competition at the Locarno Film Festival (7 - 17 August 2024). Radivojević’s third film was supported by Film Center Serbia .

Through an intimate reconstruction of an important phone call, When the Phone Rang / Kada je telefon zazvonio investigates dislocation and the nature of remembering. In the protagonist's 11-year-old mind the phone call erases her entire country, history and identity. It also hides its existence in books, films and memories of those born before 1995.

Iva Radivojević directed, scripted, edited and produced the film, and she was also in charge of its art direction. The cast includes Natalija Ilinčić, Anton Augustinov, Vasilije Zečević, Mila Drobnjak, Danica Maksimović, Dunja Vladisavljević and Srna Vasić, with the vocal contribution of Slavica Bajčeta.

The film was produced by Serbia’s Set Sail Films and USA’s Ivaasks Films, in coproduction with Picture Palace Pictures, also based in New York. Andrijana Sofranić Šućur, Marija Stojnić, Iva Radivojević and Madeleine Molyneaux are the producers of the film.

When the Phone Rang was shot by the American DoP Martin DiCicco in Novi Sad, Serbia, in 2023 with support from Film Centre Serbia, The Princess Grace Foundation (USA), Chicken and Egg Pictures (USA) and the Hungarian Film Incentive.