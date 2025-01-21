Kustendorf Film and Music Festival 2025 Starts in Serbia

BELGRADE: The 18th edition of the Kustendorf Film and Music Festival , which is dedicated to both young and established filmmakers, will screen 16 short films in its Competition. The festival will be held in Mećavnik (Kustendorf) from 22 to 25 January 2025.

New feature films will screen in its sidebar sections New Tendencies and New Auteurs. The festival will also celebrate the 40th and the 30th anniversary, respectively, of two of its founder Emir Kusturica’s films, When Father Was Away on Business and Underground, both winners of the Cannes’ Palm d’Or.

Kustendorf Film and Music Festival is organised by Rasta International with support from the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Serbia and Mećavnik Grad.

Competition:

Castaways (Mexico)

Directed by Andrea Saavedra de la Teja

Passarinho (Mexico)

Directed by Natalia Garcia Agraz

Thursday Special (India)

Directed by Varun Tandon

Not Just Any Day (Russia)

Directed by Klavdiya Korshunova

5/3/0 (Serbia)

Directed by Danilo Stanimirović

The Incredible Summer of Jesús (Mexico)

Directed by Sebastían Díaz Barriga

Dawn Every Day (Egypt)

Directed by Amir Youssef

Hex (Denmark)

Directed by Agnes Trier

The Stranger (Croatia)

Directed by Milorad Milatović

The Forrest. A Little Tragedy (Russia)

Directed by Oleg Yershov

Possession (Russia)

Directed by Sofia Chigirova

August (Serbia)

Directed by Dan Grabnar

Names (North Macedonia)

Directed by Jane Spasik

Forty (Serbia)

Directed by Adem Tutić

The Bear and the Bird (France), Animated film

Directed by Marie Caudry

Demons, Demons, Demons (Russia)

Directed by Egor Schirenko