Kustendorf Film and Music Festival 2025 Starts in Serbia

New feature films will screen in its sidebar sections New Tendencies and New Auteurs. The festival will also celebrate the 40th and the 30th anniversary, respectively, of two of its founder Emir Kusturica’s films, When Father Was Away on Business and Underground, both winners of the Cannes’ Palm d’Or.
Kustendorf Film and Music Festival is organised by Rasta International with support from the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Serbia and Mećavnik Grad.
Competition:
Castaways (Mexico)
Directed by Andrea Saavedra de la Teja
Passarinho (Mexico)
Directed by Natalia Garcia Agraz
Thursday Special (India)
Directed by Varun Tandon
Not Just Any Day (Russia)
Directed by Klavdiya Korshunova
5/3/0 (Serbia)
Directed by Danilo Stanimirović
The Incredible Summer of Jesús (Mexico)
Directed by Sebastían Díaz Barriga
Dawn Every Day (Egypt)
Directed by Amir Youssef
Hex (Denmark)
Directed by Agnes Trier
The Stranger (Croatia)
Directed by Milorad Milatović
The Forrest. A Little Tragedy (Russia)
Directed by Oleg Yershov
Possession (Russia)
Directed by Sofia Chigirova
August (Serbia)
Directed by Dan Grabnar
Names (North Macedonia)
Directed by Jane Spasik
Forty (Serbia)
Directed by Adem Tutić
The Bear and the Bird (France), Animated film
Directed by Marie Caudry
Demons, Demons, Demons (Russia)
Directed by Egor Schirenko