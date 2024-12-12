PRODUCTION: Nemanja Ćeranić Shoots Revenge Spy Thriller in Serbia and Argentina

BELGRADE: Young Serbian director Nemanja Ćeranić, known for his crime drama Loan Shark / Lihvar and biopic Sunday / Nedelja, is already shooting his fourth feature, Hand of Justice / Ruka pravde, co-directed by Nebojša Pajkić.

Ten years after WWII, Blagoje Jovović lives in Buenos Aires, where he is running a cork factory with his friend Jakov. Everything is going well, they have just concluded a deal that will change their lives, and Blagoje is planning a wedding with a local girl, when one day, he notices a man with an Ustasha symbol tattoo in a crowd. (Ushtashas were fascist military forces of the Croation Independent State). Aware that a notorious Ustasha leader lives in Buenos Aires, Blagoje comes up with the idea of ​​eliminating him.

“Hand of Justice is a biopic about the Campbell-like heroic journey of Blagoje Jovović. The genre is certainly a spy thriller but it also contains elements of neo noir, with a lot of Hitchkockian suspense. We follow a small organisation of people led by Blagoje, who will sacrifice everything in their lives to carry out a collective revenge by shooting the leader of the NDH with two bullets only,” Nemanja Ćeranić told FNE.

Ćeranić and Pajkić are directing from the script written by Nebojša Pajkić, Mirko Stojković and Strahinja Madžarević.

The main roles are played byAleksandar Gavranić, Zlatan Vidović, Jovan Savić, Tamara Ristoski, Igor Borojević, and Ljubiša Savanović.

Aljoša Ćeranić and Lav Pajkić are producing the film through Tracktor production doo, with support from Film Center Serbia and Telekom Srbija. Film Center Serbia / FCS allocated 222,276 EUR / 26 m RSD for the project in August 2023.

The shooting is divided into three parts, the first of which is currently underway in Serbia (Trešnja, Beli dvor and Perlez) till mid-December 2024. The second stage is scheduled to take place in Buenos Aires early next year, and then in the spring the filming is expected to continue in Belgrade and certain areas in Vojvodina.

Nemanja Ćeranić’s third feature Son’s Will / Volja sinovljeva, which was produced by Rezim and Telekom Srbija in coproduction with Mir Media Group, is currently screening in Serbian cinemas. It was released by Art Vista on 28 November 2024, with 26,433 admissions so far.

Loan Shark / Lihvar was independently produced by Tracktor production doo, while Sunday / Nedelja was produced by Telekom Srbija and Pelicula Production with support from Film Center Serbia.

Production Information:

Producer:

Tracktor production doo (Serbia)

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Credits:

Directors: Nemanja Ćeranić, Nebojša Pajkić

Scriptwriters: Nebojša Pajkić, Mirko Stojković, Strahinja Madžarević

DoP: Dušan Grubin

Cast: Aleksandar Gavranić, Zlatan Vidović, Jovan Savić, Tamara Ristoski, Igor Borojević, Ljubiša Savanović