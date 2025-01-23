Želimir Žilnik’s New Feature Lands World Sales Agent Ahead of Berlinale Premiere

BELGRADE: Legendary Serbian and Yugoslav cinema filmmaker Želimir Žilnik’s latest feature Eighty Plus / Restitucija, ili, san i java stare garde has been acquired by US-based sales agent EXPOBLVD LLC ahead of its world premiere in the Forum section of the Berlin International Film Festival (13 – 23 February 2025).The film is a coproduction between Serbia and Slovenia.

After six decades living in Germany, elderly jazz pianist Stevan returns home to Serbia. Concluding a lengthy legal process, the government confirms that he can inherit the neglected mansion previously bequeathed to him by his parents. A series of encounters and reunions then opens an unexpected new chapter in Stevan’s life.

Želimir Žilnik (82), who won the Berlinale's Golden Bear for Early Works / Rani radovi (produced by Avala Film and Neoplanta Film) in 1969, as all as the Teddy Bear for Marble Ass (B92) in 1995, told FNE: “55 years ago, we arrived at the Berlinale with Early Works two days before the screening, we looked at the posters with the titles of the films in competition: Midnight Cowboy by John Schlesinger, The Milky Way by Buñuel, Brazil Year 2000 by Walter Lima Jr. We froze, and I told the main actress Milja Vujanović that we had no business here. My assistant at the time, photographer Andrej Popović, who had previously studied in Berlin, knew the city and came up with a solution: a parallel festival of Young Film was being held at the university. We spent our days in that hall, participating in discussions on an equal footing with the students, having the experience of our student demonstrations from the previous year, when we had also filmed the short documentary June Turmoil / Lipanjska gibanja. On the last day of the festival, one of the Berlinale officials came to the hall and impatiently pushed us into a car, explaining that we had to be on stage in 15 minutes. He took us there at the moment when the jury was reading the awards. We were gulping down our dumplings when we were awarded the Grand Prix – the Golden Bear. As we are leaving for this year's Berlinale in 20 days or so, I looked at the programme of all the sections on the Internet. So many new names! I will try to watch films by young people. I will try to watch films by young authors, as many as I possibly can.“

Želimir Žilnik and Tanja Šljivar wrote the script, and the cast includes: Milan Kovačević, Milivoj Kiždobranski, Vera Hrćan Ostojić, Mirjana Gardinovački, Lidija Stevanović, Radoje Čupić, Nina Stamenković, Katharina Gualtieri and Bojan Jović.

Sarita Milivojević Žilnik produced the film through Serbia’s Playground produkcija in coproduction with Želimir Žilnik through Serbia’s Žilnik produkcija, and Miha Černec and Jožko Rutar through Slovenia’s Tramal Films and Staragara, respectively. Siniša Bokan is associate producer.

The production of Eighty Plus was supported by Film Center Serbia, the Slovenian Film Centre, Creative Europe MEDIA and Chrysallis Fellowship.