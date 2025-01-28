Winners of 2025 Kustendorf Film and Music Festival

BELGRADE: The Mexican short film Castaways directed by Andrea Saavedra de la Teja received the Golden Egg at the 18th edition of the Kustendorf Film and Music Festival , held in Mećavnik (Kustendorf) 22 - 25 January 2025.

Founded by Emir Kusturica, the festival is dedicated to both young and established filmmakers, and it organises a competition for short films.

Kustendorf Film and Music Festival is organised by Rasta International with support from the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Serbia and Mećavnik Grad.

WINNERS:

Golden Egg:

Castaways (Mexico)

Directed by Andrea Saavedra de la Teja

Silver Egg:

Not Just Any Day (Russia)

Directed by Klavdiya Korshunova

Bronze Egg:

Forty (Serbia)

Directed by Adem Tutić

Special Mention:

Possession (Russia)

Directed by Sofia Chigirova

Vilko Filač Award for Best Cinematography:

Vladislav Burlaka for Possession (Russia)

Vilko Filač Award for Best Cinematography – Special Mention:

Egor Lisovoy for The Forest. A Little Tragedy (Russia)

Directed by Oleg Yershov