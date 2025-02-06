GRANTS: Serbia Announces Production Grants

BELGRADE: Film Center Serbia distributed 1,255,779 EUR / 147 m RSD as production grants to four feature film projects. The biggest amount of 358,813 EUR / 42 m RSD went to Jeza directed by Siniša Cvetić.

Nine minority coproductions received a total of 341,713 EUR / 40 m RSD, while 341,727 EUR / 40 m RSD were distributed to eight long documentaries.

