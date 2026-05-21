International Documentary FF Beldocs 2026 Kicks Off in Belgrade

Nine films are competing in the International programme, and 12 in the National Programme.
Eight young filmmakers have being selected for the Balkan Young Talents segment, within the Beldocs Industry strand, while four innovative projects are showcased in the XR Academy subsection. Additionally, the Beldocs International Coproduction Forum is presenting 20 director-producer teams, all taking part in the Beldocs Pitching Forum 2026.
International Programme:
A Song without Home / Simghera sakhlis gare (Georgia, USA)
Directed by Rati Tsiteladze
Chronicle / Letopis (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
Directed by Martin Kollár
Fantasy / Fantaisie (France)
Directed by Isabel Pagliai
Imago / Imago (France)
Directed by Déni Oumar Pitsaev
Silver / Silver (Norway, Finland, Poland)
Directed by Natalia Koniar
The Blueberry Blues / Les Blues du bluets (Canada)
Directed by Andrés Livov
The Kartli Kingdom / Qartlis Tskhovreba (Georgia, France, Qatar)
Directed by Tamar Kalandadze, Julien Pebrel
The Seasons / As estações (Portugal, Spain, Austria, France)
Directed by Maureen Fazendeiro
The Thing to Be Done / Ono što treba činiti (Croatia, Serbia, Slovenia)
Directed by Srđan Kovačević
Serbian Competition Programme:
Afraid of Beauty / Bojim se ljepote (Serbia)
Directed by Jelena Medić
Below the Horizon / Ispod horizonta (Serbia)
Directed by Milan Milosavljević
Black Salt / Crna so (Italy, Hong Kong)
Directed by Nikola Lorenzin
Ferrari Student Grand Prix / Ferrari Studentski Grand Prix (Serbia)
Directed by Vasilije Sekulović
Long Live the Factory! / Fabrika ne sme da stane! (Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Directed by Marko Nikolić
Remember My Song / Sjeti se moje pijesme (Croatia, Serbia)
Directed by Jelena Bosanac, Tanja Brzaković
Slumbering / Usnule (Serbia)
Directed by Sara Ećimović
Soil / Zemlja (Serbia)
Directed by Katarina Radmilović
Sunset / Zalazak ( Croatia, Serbia, Montenegro)
Directed by Miloš Jaćimović
The Divine Feminine / Žene Narodnog fronra (Serbia)
Directed by Ivana Todorović
This Desirable Device (Germany, Serbia)
Directed by Mina Simendić
Yugo Goes to America / Yugo ide u Ameriku (Serbia, Croatia)
Directed by Filip Grujić, Aleksa Borković