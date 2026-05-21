International Documentary FF Beldocs 2026 Kicks Off in Belgrade

BELGRADE: This year’s edition of the International Film Festival Beldocs (20 – 26 May 2026) is bringing over 100 short and long documentaries, as well as VR works, all grouped in 15 sections.

Nine films are competing in the International programme, and 12 in the National Programme.

Eight young filmmakers have being selected for the Balkan Young Talents segment, within the Beldocs Industry strand, while four innovative projects are showcased in the XR Academy subsection. Additionally, the Beldocs International Coproduction Forum is presenting 20 director-producer teams, all taking part in the Beldocs Pitching Forum 2026.

International Programme:

A Song without Home / Simghera sakhlis gare (Georgia, USA)

Directed by Rati Tsiteladze

Chronicle / Letopis (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Martin Kollár

Fantasy / Fantaisie (France)

Directed by Isabel Pagliai

Imago / Imago (France)

Directed by Déni Oumar Pitsaev

Silver / Silver (Norway, Finland, Poland)

Directed by Natalia Koniar

The Blueberry Blues / Les Blues du bluets (Canada)

Directed by Andrés Livov

The Kartli Kingdom / Qartlis Tskhovreba (Georgia, France, Qatar)

Directed by Tamar Kalandadze, Julien Pebrel

The Seasons / As estações (Portugal, Spain, Austria, France)

Directed by Maureen Fazendeiro

The Thing to Be Done / Ono što treba činiti (Croatia, Serbia, Slovenia)

Directed by Srđan Kovačević

Serbian Competition Programme:

Afraid of Beauty / Bojim se ljepote (Serbia)

Directed by Jelena Medić

Below the Horizon / Ispod horizonta (Serbia)

Directed by Milan Milosavljević

Black Salt / Crna so (Italy, Hong Kong)

Directed by Nikola Lorenzin

Ferrari Student Grand Prix / Ferrari Studentski Grand Prix (Serbia)

Directed by Vasilije Sekulović

Long Live the Factory! / Fabrika ne sme da stane! (Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Directed by Marko Nikolić

Remember My Song / Sjeti se moje pijesme (Croatia, Serbia)

Directed by Jelena Bosanac, Tanja Brzaković

Slumbering / Usnule (Serbia)

Directed by Sara Ećimović

Soil / Zemlja (Serbia)

Directed by Katarina Radmilović

Sunset / Zalazak ( Croatia, Serbia, Montenegro)

Directed by Miloš Jaćimović

The Divine Feminine / Žene Narodnog fronra (Serbia)

Directed by Ivana Todorović

This Desirable Device (Germany, Serbia)

Directed by Mina Simendić

Yugo Goes to America / Yugo ide u Ameriku (Serbia, Croatia)

Directed by Filip Grujić, Aleksa Borković