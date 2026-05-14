MCF Megacom Film Distribution Company Expands onto Bulgaria’s Market

„Bulgaria was not a sudden decision or a short-term move for us. We have been building this for years. For a long time, when we take the rights for a film, we try to take Bulgaria as well, not as an addition, but as part of the same picture and the same strategy. That's how, among other things, we came to Almodóvar's new film, which is still waiting for us. That is why now, when we have officially entered that market, we do not come empty-handed, but with films that very clearly show who we are, how we work and what we want to offer the audience“, Igor Stanković, the CEO of MCF Megacom Film, told FNE.

Eleven films from the world's biggest festivals, as well as blockbusters, will hit the big screens of cinemas in Sofia and across Bulgaria in the upcoming months. Just two weeks after its premiere in Cannes, Pedro Almodovar's Bitter Christmas / Amarga Navidad will hit theatres, setting a precedent in the way films are distributed. The pre-premiere will be held on 28 May in Sofia’s Dom na kinoto, and from 29 May 2026 the film will go into regular cinema distribution throughout Bulgaria.

The following feature films will be distributed there in the months to come: Andrey Zvyagintsev’s Minotaur, Kôji Fukada’s Nagi Notes (both from this year’s Cannes Film Festival’s main selection), as well as Nicholas Winding Refn’s Her Private Life (from Cannes’s Midnight Screenings strand) and Steven Soderbergh’s The Christophers.

„At MCF MegaCom Film, we have been covering the entire Western Balkans for years. We have a serious presence in all the countries of the region, offices and people who know those markets inside out. What we have realised over the years is that Bulgaria is much closer to us in terms of sensibility than the industry often assumes. Audiences react similarly, recognise quality films in the same way, and get emotionally attached to the same types of stories. For us, the question was only when we would take this step, never if we would take it. We bring to Bulgaria experience, knowledge of how to build an audience, how to do marketing and how to turn a film title into an event, not just a projection, they may have that even longer than we do. In the long term, our ambition is to position the Western Balkans, and now Bulgaria, as a region where a quality film can find its audience and leave a real mark“, added Igor Stanković.

MCF MegaCom Film boasts many years of experience and exceptional results in the region: over 2,000 distributed titles, over 10 m cinema tickets sold and, among other things, organising eight film festivals.