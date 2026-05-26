PRODUCTION: Bojan Vuletić Shoots Contemporary Psychological Drama The White Week

BELGRADE: The production of the feature film The White Week / Bela sedmica is currently in progress. The third directorial feature for Serbian filmmaker Bojan Vuletić is an official coproduction among Serbia, Croatia, Slovenia, and Montenegro, supported by the respective national film centres.

After an argument with his strict father, Jovan (12) runs away from home. His younger brother Đorđe (10) finds him on the bank of the river and asks him to return home. During the discussion Jovan tries to save a dog that had entered the river and then he drowns with the dog. Frightened and in shock, Đorđe returns home and tells his mother and father that his brother was kidnapped by unknown people. Then begins the great search for the missing boy and Đorđe's internal struggle to tell the truth.

„We live in times in which we are no longer certain of what is the truth and what is a lie. Are we being lied to by the media, social networks, politicians, or our very own children? The doubt of what is true, and what is a lie and manipulation of facts, becomes a normal model of communicating. Depending on interpretation and sources, an unequivocal event can become a lie in a matter of minutes, and something that never happened, a publically accepted truth. And this pertains to everything. From global news influencing millions of people to our mundane, everyday lives. In such a value system, it is hard to tell fundamental properties of good and evil apart.This is what this story is about. The White Week is a contemporary psychological drama, with elements of suspense, addressing a current, contemporary social subject matter: that of turning lies into truth. This is a global phenomenon on account of which wars are waged between countries, whistle blowers are arrested and journalists assassinated,“ Bojan Vuletić told FNE.

Bojan Vuletić wrote the script with Nađa Petrović. The cast is led by Gavrilo Pejović, Goran Bogdan, Marija Pikić, Viktor Radišić, and Valentina Manojlović.

The film is a coproduction among Serbia’s Filmska kuća Baš Čelik, Croatia’s Propeler, Slovenia’s Vertigo, and Montenegro’s Artikulacija. The producers are Jelena Mitrović, Boris T. Matić, Lana Matić, Danijel Hočevar, and Ivan Đurović. The project has the support of Film Center Serbia, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Slovenian Film Centre, and the Film Centre of Montenegro.

The shooting is taking place in several villages in the vicinity of Belgrade, and it is planned to wrap by 10 July 2026.

Production Information:

Producers:

Filmska kuća Baš Čelik (Serbia)

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Propeler (Croatia)

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Vertigo (Slovenia)

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Artikulacija (Montenegro)

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Credits:

Director: Bojan Vuletić

Scriptwriters: Bojan Vuletić, Nađa Petrović

DoP: Jelena Stanković

Editor: Vanja Kovačević

Sound: Janko Božović

Production designer: Zorana Petrović

Costume designer: Lina Leković

Make-up artist: Lija Ivančić

Cast: Gavrilo Pejović, Goran Bogdan, Marija Pikić, Viktor Radišić, Valentina Manojlović, Silvija Križan, Milan Čučilović, Jovo Maksić, Sanja Petrović, Miodrag Krčmarik, Vladimir Cvejić, Mirko Vlahović, Anja Čurčić