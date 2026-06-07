PRODUCTION: Jelena Bajić Jočić Shoots Serbian/Croatian/Slovenian Melodrama House by the Sea

BELGRADE: Serbian director Jelena Bajić Jočić is currently in production with her third feature film, House by the Sea / Kuća pored mora. This independently-produced spin-off of a popular melodrama TV show, inspired by the novels of Mirjana Bobić Mojsilović, is a coproduction between Serbia, Croatia, and Slovenia.

The story, following the well-known Popović family, resumes seven years after the end of the second season, finding its protagonists in entirely new life circumstances. Through an unexpected turn of events, fate leads them to the Adriatic coast, where, in a new environment and surrounded by new people, their lives begin to take on a completely different dimension.

A renowned cast is reuniting on screen. Alongside the Popović family members, portrayed by Jadran Malkovich, Aleksandra Janković, Miona Marković, and Đorđe Mišina, the cast also includes Isidora Simijonović, and Radoš Bajić, as well as regional actors Dolya Gavanski, Frano Lasić, Alen Liverić, Frano Mašković, Marko Braić, Kristina Krepela, among others.

„The fact that this film actually 'happened' speaks in favour of the fact that everything is possible when people come together and direct their energy, focus, effort and enthusiasm towards a joint creation. It may sound too romantic, but it really is. House by the Sea was born out of defiance, spite and a great desire to make something beautiful, something normal and something that will make people happy“, producer Nedeljko Bajić told FNE.

Following the regional success of the first two seasons of the popular TV show, Serbian production company Contrast Studios, in coproduction with Croatia’s MP Film Production and in collaboration with Slovenia’s Perfo Production, has launched the production of the film, which is based on the hit series The ABCs of Life / Abeceda života (produced by Contrast Studios and Telekom Srbija).

„This film is born exclusively by extending the private potential and resources of Contrast Studios, MP Film Production, and the Hotel Petram Resort & Residences from Istria, and with the help and cooperation of a certain number of our friends and friendly companies. I think we are on the way to making a wonderful, beautiful and light-hearted regional film, which exudes good energy and positive vibes, which we all need“, Nedeljko Bajić also said.

The shooting started on 8 May 2026, at the luxury Mediterranean tourist resort Petram Resort in Istria, Croatia. The rest of the filming is taking place on locations throughout Belgrade and its surroundings.

The film is scheduled to hit cinemas in the spring of 2027.

Production Information:

Producer:

Contrast Studios (Serbia)

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Coproducers:

MP Film Production (Croatia)

Perfo Production (Slovenia)

Credits:

Director: Jelena Bajić Jočić

Scriptwriters: Filip Grujić, Milica Jevtić

DoPs: Predrag Jočić, Marko Bulajić

Cast: Jadran Malkovich, Aleksandra Janković, Miona Marković, Đorđe Mišina, Isidora Simijonović, Radoš Bajić, Dolya Gavanski, Frano Lasić, Alen Liverić, Frano Mašković, Marko Braić, Kristina Krepela