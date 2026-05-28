Winners of Beldocs International Documentary Film Festival 2026

BELGRADE: Srđan Kovačević’s Croatian/Serbian/Slovenian The Thing to Be Done won Best Film in the International Competition of the 19th International Documentary Film Festival Beldocs , held in Belgrade 20 - 26 May 2026. Miloš Jaćimović’s Serbian/Croatian/Montenegrin Sunset won Best Film in the Serbian Competition.

Beldocs Pitching Forum awards were also announced.

FESTIVAL WINNERS:

International Competition:

Best Film:

The Thing to Be Done / Ono što treba činiti (Croatia, Serbia, Slovenia)

Directed by Srđan Kovačević

Special Mentions:

Silver (Norway, Finland, Poland)

Directed by Natalia Koniar

The Blueberry Blues / Les Blues du bluets (Canada)

Directed by Andrés Livov

Serbian Competition:

Best Film:

Sunset / Zalazak (Serbia, Croatia, Montenegro)

Directed by Miloš Jaćimović

Best Cinematography:

Maša Drndić for The Divine Feminine / Žene Narodnog fronta (Serbia)

Directed by Ivana Todorović

Best Editor:

Mina Simendić for This Desirable Device / Ovaj poželjni stroj (Germany, Serbia)

Directed by Mina Simendić

Special Mention:

The Divine Feminine / Žene Narodnog fronta (Serbia)

Directed by Ivana Todorović

Short Film Competition:

Best Film:

The Divine Feminine / Žene Narodnog fronta (Serbia)

Directed by Ivana Todorović

Special Mention:

Ferrari Student Grand Prix / Ferrari Studentski Grand Prix (Serbia)

Directed by Vasilije Sekulović

Fireworks Competition:

Best Film:

How to Listen to Fountains / Ako počúvať fontány (Slovakia)

Directed by Eva Sajanová

Special Mention:

Memory / Память (France, the Netherlands)

Directed by Vladlena Sandu

Meteor Competition:

Special Mention:

Kukata Miti (Germany)

Directed by Daniel Kötter

The Award for Visual and Narration Innovation:

Waking Hours (Italy)

Directed byFederico Cammarata, Filippo Foscarini

TEEN Competition:

Best Film:

A Fox Under a Pink Moon / روباه و ماه صورتی (Iran, France)

Directed by Mehrdad Oskouei, Soraya

Special Mention:

Yugo Goes to America / Yugo ide u Ameriku

Directed by Filip Grujić, Aleksa Borković

Audience Award / Best European Film Award:

Yugo Goes to America / Yugo ide u Ameriku

Directed by Filip Grujić, Aleksa Borković

BELDOCS PITCHING FORUM AWARDS:

Thessaloniki Documentary Film Award:

I Was Told to Save the World (Serbia, Croatia)

Directed by Nebojše Resanovića, Hane Piščević

Forgrade Postproduction Award:

Symbols of War (Serbia, Croatia)

Directed by Nenad Mikalački

Film Centre of Montenegro Award:

Silence of the Classroom (Montenegro)

Directed by Isidora Bulatović

MajorDocs Talent Award:

Ip Dip Sky Blue (Georgia)

Directed by Nino Lomadze

The Ji.hlava New Visions Market Award:

Symbols of War (Serbia, Croatia)

Directed by Nenad Mikalački

Lightdox Award:

Krunk (Turkey, Armenia)

Directed by Aurora Tuğçe Aydın

Impronta Films Award:

Confessions of a Female Gamer (Bulgaria, UK, Germany)

Directed by Dolya Gavanski

East Doc Award:

Ip Dip Sky Blue (Georgia)

Directed by Nino Lomadze

DAE Award:

Silence of the Classroom (Montenegro)

Directed by Isidora Bulatović

DOK Exchange XR Award:

Little Radio Orchestra (North Macedonia)

Directed by Ana Aleksovska