Winners of Beldocs International Documentary Film Festival 2026

Beldocs Pitching Forum awards were also announced.
FESTIVAL WINNERS:
International Competition:
Best Film:
The Thing to Be Done / Ono što treba činiti (Croatia, Serbia, Slovenia)
Directed by Srđan Kovačević
Special Mentions:
Silver (Norway, Finland, Poland)
Directed by Natalia Koniar
The Blueberry Blues / Les Blues du bluets (Canada)
Directed by Andrés Livov
Serbian Competition:
Best Film:
Sunset / Zalazak (Serbia, Croatia, Montenegro)
Directed by Miloš Jaćimović
Best Cinematography:
Maša Drndić for The Divine Feminine / Žene Narodnog fronta (Serbia)
Directed by Ivana Todorović
Best Editor:
Mina Simendić for This Desirable Device / Ovaj poželjni stroj (Germany, Serbia)
Directed by Mina Simendić
Special Mention:
The Divine Feminine / Žene Narodnog fronta (Serbia)
Directed by Ivana Todorović
Short Film Competition:
Best Film:
The Divine Feminine / Žene Narodnog fronta (Serbia)
Directed by Ivana Todorović
Special Mention:
Ferrari Student Grand Prix / Ferrari Studentski Grand Prix (Serbia)
Directed by Vasilije Sekulović
Fireworks Competition:
Best Film:
How to Listen to Fountains / Ako počúvať fontány (Slovakia)
Directed by Eva Sajanová
Special Mention:
Memory / Память (France, the Netherlands)
Directed by Vladlena Sandu
Meteor Competition:
Special Mention:
Kukata Miti (Germany)
Directed by Daniel Kötter
The Award for Visual and Narration Innovation:
Waking Hours (Italy)
Directed byFederico Cammarata, Filippo Foscarini
TEEN Competition:
Best Film:
A Fox Under a Pink Moon / روباه و ماه صورتی (Iran, France)
Directed by Mehrdad Oskouei, Soraya
Special Mention:
Yugo Goes to America / Yugo ide u Ameriku
Directed by Filip Grujić, Aleksa Borković
Audience Award / Best European Film Award:
Yugo Goes to America / Yugo ide u Ameriku
Directed by Filip Grujić, Aleksa Borković
BELDOCS PITCHING FORUM AWARDS:
Thessaloniki Documentary Film Award:
I Was Told to Save the World (Serbia, Croatia)
Directed by Nebojše Resanovića, Hane Piščević
Forgrade Postproduction Award:
Symbols of War (Serbia, Croatia)
Directed by Nenad Mikalački
Film Centre of Montenegro Award:
Silence of the Classroom (Montenegro)
Directed by Isidora Bulatović
MajorDocs Talent Award:
Ip Dip Sky Blue (Georgia)
Directed by Nino Lomadze
The Ji.hlava New Visions Market Award:
Symbols of War (Serbia, Croatia)
Directed by Nenad Mikalački
Lightdox Award:
Krunk (Turkey, Armenia)
Directed by Aurora Tuğçe Aydın
Impronta Films Award:
Confessions of a Female Gamer (Bulgaria, UK, Germany)
Directed by Dolya Gavanski
East Doc Award:
Ip Dip Sky Blue (Georgia)
Directed by Nino Lomadze
DAE Award:
Silence of the Classroom (Montenegro)
Directed by Isidora Bulatović
DOK Exchange XR Award:
Little Radio Orchestra (North Macedonia)
Directed by Ana Aleksovska