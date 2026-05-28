28-05-2026

Winners of Beldocs International Documentary Film Festival 2026

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    Winners of Beldocs International Documentary Film Festival 2026 photo: Luka Milanović

    BELGRADE: Srđan Kovačević’s Croatian/Serbian/Slovenian The Thing to Be Done won Best Film in the International Competition of the 19th International Documentary Film Festival Beldocs, held in Belgrade 20 - 26 May 2026. Miloš Jaćimović’s Serbian/Croatian/Montenegrin Sunset won Best Film in the Serbian Competition.

    Beldocs Pitching Forum awards were also announced.

    FESTIVAL WINNERS:

    International Competition:

    Best Film:
    The Thing to Be Done / Ono što treba činiti (Croatia, Serbia, Slovenia)
    Directed by Srđan Kovačević

    Special Mentions:

    Silver (Norway, Finland, Poland)
    Directed by Natalia Koniar

    The Blueberry Blues / Les Blues du bluets (Canada)
    Directed by Andrés Livov

    Serbian Competition:

    Best Film:
    Sunset / Zalazak (Serbia, Croatia, Montenegro)
    Directed by Miloš Jaćimović

    Best Cinematography:
    Maša Drndić for The Divine Feminine / Žene Narodnog fronta (Serbia)
    Directed by Ivana Todorović

    Best Editor:
    Mina Simendić for This Desirable Device / Ovaj poželjni stroj (Germany, Serbia)
    Directed by Mina Simendić

    Special Mention:
    The Divine Feminine / Žene Narodnog fronta (Serbia)
    Directed by Ivana Todorović

    Short Film Competition:

    Best Film:
    The Divine Feminine / Žene Narodnog fronta (Serbia)
    Directed by Ivana Todorović

    Special Mention:
    Ferrari Student Grand Prix / Ferrari Studentski Grand Prix (Serbia)
    Directed by Vasilije Sekulović

    Fireworks Competition:

    Best Film:
    How to Listen to Fountains / Ako počúvať fontány (Slovakia)
    Directed by Eva Sajanová

    Special Mention:
    Memory / Память (France, the Netherlands)
    Directed by Vladlena Sandu

    Meteor Competition:

    Special Mention:
    Kukata Miti (Germany)
    Directed by Daniel Kötter

    The Award for Visual and Narration Innovation:
    Waking Hours (Italy)
    Directed byFederico Cammarata, Filippo Foscarini

    TEEN Competition:

    Best Film:
    A Fox Under a Pink Moon / روباه و ماه صورتی  (Iran, France)
    Directed by Mehrdad Oskouei, Soraya

    Special Mention:
    Yugo Goes to America / Yugo ide u Ameriku
    Directed by Filip Grujić, Aleksa Borković

    Audience Award / Best European Film Award:
    Yugo Goes to America / Yugo ide u Ameriku
    Directed by Filip Grujić, Aleksa Borković

    BELDOCS PITCHING FORUM AWARDS:

    Thessaloniki Documentary Film Award:
    I Was Told to Save the World (Serbia, Croatia)
    Directed by Nebojše Resanovića, Hane Piščević

    Forgrade Postproduction Award:
    Symbols of War (Serbia, Croatia)
    Directed by Nenad Mikalački

    Film Centre of Montenegro Award:
    Silence of the Classroom (Montenegro)
    Directed by Isidora Bulatović

    MajorDocs Talent Award:
    Ip Dip Sky Blue (Georgia)
    Directed by Nino Lomadze

    The Ji.hlava New Visions Market Award:
    Symbols of War (Serbia, Croatia)
    Directed by Nenad Mikalački

    Lightdox Award:
    Krunk (Turkey, Armenia)
    Directed by Aurora Tuğçe Aydın

    Impronta Films Award:
    Confessions of a Female Gamer (Bulgaria, UK, Germany)
    Directed by Dolya Gavanski

    East Doc Award:
    Ip Dip Sky Blue (Georgia)
    Directed by Nino Lomadze

    DAE Award:
    Silence of the Classroom (Montenegro)
    Directed by Isidora Bulatović

    DOK Exchange XR Award:
    Little Radio Orchestra (North Macedonia)
    Directed by Ana Aleksovska

    Published in Serbia

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