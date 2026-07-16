European Film Festival Palić 2026 Ready to Kick Off

The several locations of the festival include Summer Stage in Palić, Eurocinema, Abazija and Lifka cinemas.
This year the recipients of the festival’s Aleksandar Lifka award are Hungarian director Kornél Mundruczó and Serbian filmmaker Radoš Vajić.
The Palić European Film Festival is traditionally supported by the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Serbia, the Provincial Secretariat for Culture, Public Information and Relations with Religious Communities, the City of Subotica, and Creative Europe MEDIA.
Official Competition Programme:
Ah, This Gap, This Appalling Gap / Ach, diese Lücke, diese entsetzliche Lücke (Germany)
Directed by Simon Verhoven
The Good Daughter / La buena hija (Spain, Belgium, USA)
Directed by Júlia de Paz
Feels Like Home / Itt érzem magam otthon (Hungary)
Directed by Gábor Holtai
Produced by CineSuper
Nino in Paradise / Nino dans la Nuit (France, Belgium)
Directed by Laurent Micheli
The Miserable Mother / Die Miserable Mutter (Germany, France)
Directed by Susanne Heinrich
Mo Papa (Estonia)
Directed by Eeva Mägi
Produced by Kultuurikuur, Kinosaurus Film
Supported by the Cultural Endowment of Estonia
China Sea / Kinų jūra (Lithuania, Poland, Taiwan, Czech Republic)
Directed by Jurgis Matulevičius
Elena’s Shift (Greece)
Directed by Stefanos Tsivopoulos
Echoes of Saint George / Čuvar ikone Svetog Đorđa (Srbija), Out of competition
Directed by Jelena Bajić Jočić
Produced by Contrast Studios
Coproduced by the Cultural Centre of Niš, People’s Theatre of Timočka Krajina – The Cultural Centre „Zoran Radmilović“, BN Television