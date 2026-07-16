European Film Festival Palić 2026 Ready to Kick Off

BELGRADE: Around 100 films are set to be screened in 15 selections at the 33rd Palić European Film Festival , which will be held from 18 to 22 July 2026 in Palić and Subotica, Serbia.

The several locations of the festival include Summer Stage in Palić, Eurocinema, Abazija and Lifka cinemas.

This year the recipients of the festival’s Aleksandar Lifka award are Hungarian director Kornél Mundruczó and Serbian filmmaker Radoš Vajić.

The Palić European Film Festival is traditionally supported by the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Serbia, the Provincial Secretariat for Culture, Public Information and Relations with Religious Communities, the City of Subotica, and Creative Europe MEDIA.

Official Competition Programme:

Ah, This Gap, This Appalling Gap / Ach, diese Lücke, diese entsetzliche Lücke (Germany)

Directed by Simon Verhoven

The Good Daughter / La buena hija (Spain, Belgium, USA)

Directed by Júlia de Paz

Feels Like Home / Itt érzem magam otthon (Hungary)

Directed by Gábor Holtai

Produced by CineSuper

Nino in Paradise / Nino dans la Nuit (France, Belgium)

Directed by Laurent Micheli

The Miserable Mother / Die Miserable Mutter (Germany, France)

Directed by Susanne Heinrich

Mo Papa (Estonia)

Directed by Eeva Mägi

Produced by Kultuurikuur, Kinosaurus Film

Supported by the Cultural Endowment of Estonia

China Sea / Kinų jūra (Lithuania, Poland, Taiwan, Czech Republic)

Directed by Jurgis Matulevičius

Elena’s Shift (Greece)

Directed by Stefanos Tsivopoulos

Echoes of Saint George / Čuvar ikone Svetog Đorđa (Srbija), Out of competition

Directed by Jelena Bajić Jočić

Produced by Contrast Studios

Coproduced by the Cultural Centre of Niš, People’s Theatre of Timočka Krajina – The Cultural Centre „Zoran Radmilović“, BN Television