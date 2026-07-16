16-07-2026

European Film Festival Palić 2026 Ready to Kick Off

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    BELGRADE: Around 100 films are set to be screened in 15 selections at the 33rd Palić European Film Festival, which will be held from 18 to 22 July 2026  in Palić and Subotica, Serbia.

    The several locations of the festival include Summer Stage in Palić, Eurocinema, Abazija and Lifka cinemas.

    This year the recipients of the festival’s Aleksandar Lifka award are Hungarian director Kornél Mundruczó and Serbian filmmaker Radoš Vajić.

    The Palić European Film Festival is traditionally supported by the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Serbia, the Provincial Secretariat for Culture, Public Information and Relations with Religious Communities, the City of Subotica, and Creative Europe MEDIA.

    Official Competition Programme:

    Ah, This Gap, This Appalling Gap / Ach, diese Lücke, diese entsetzliche Lücke (Germany)
    Directed by Simon Verhoven

    The Good Daughter / La buena hija (Spain, Belgium, USA)
    Directed by Júlia de Paz

    Feels Like Home / Itt érzem magam otthon (Hungary)
    Directed by Gábor Holtai
    Produced by CineSuper

    Nino in Paradise / Nino dans la Nuit (France, Belgium)
    Directed by Laurent Micheli

    The Miserable Mother / Die Miserable Mutter (Germany, France)
    Directed by Susanne Heinrich

    Mo Papa (Estonia)
    Directed by Eeva Mägi
    Produced by Kultuurikuur, Kinosaurus Film
    Supported by the Cultural Endowment of Estonia

    China Sea  / Kinų jūra (Lithuania, Poland, Taiwan, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Jurgis Matulevičius

    Elena’s Shift (Greece)
    Directed by Stefanos Tsivopoulos

    Echoes of Saint George / Čuvar ikone Svetog Đorđa (Srbija), Out of competition
    Directed by Jelena Bajić Jočić
    Produced by Contrast Studios
    Coproduced by the Cultural Centre of Niš, People’s Theatre of Timočka Krajina – The Cultural Centre „Zoran Radmilović“, BN Television

    Published in Serbia

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