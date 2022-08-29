FESTIVALS: Cinematik IFF 2022 Announces Lineup

PIEŠŤANY: Nine feature films have been selected under the auspices of FIPRESCI for Meeting Point Europe, the main competition of the 17th IFF Cinematik Piešťany . The festival will take place in the spa city of Piešťany from 13 to 18 September 2022.

The festival will open with the Slovak premiere of Michal Blaško's debut feature Victim, produced by nutprodukcia and nutprodukce, and coproduced by Electric Sheep, the Czech Television and RTVS. This Slovak/Czech/German coproduction will have its world premiere at the 79th Venice Film Festival (31 August – 10 September 2022).

The world premiere of the Slovak/Czech/Macedonian coproduction Piargy, directed by Ivo Trajkov, produced by ARINA and coproduced by Czech i/o post, Macedonian Story Scope and RTVS, is planned to close the festival.

Eleven new Slovak documentaries will be presented in Cinematik.doc, the documentary competition of the festival.

Meeting Point Europe Competition:

Aftersun (Great Britain, USA)

Directed by Charlotte Wells

Bergman Island (France, Belgium, Germany)

Directed by Mia Hansen-Løve

Big Freedom / Große Freiheit (Austria, Germany)

Directed by Sebastian Meise

Different World / Un autre monde (France)

Directed by Stéphane Brizé

EO (Poland, Italy)

Directed by Jerzy Skolimowski

Produced by Skopia Film, Alia Film

Supported by the Polish Film Institute (PISF), the Subcarpathian Regional Film Fund, the Warmia-Masuria Film Fund

Gentle / Szelíd (Hungary, Germany)

Directed by László Csuja, Anna Nemes

Produced by FocusFox

Coproduced by Komplizen Film

Supported by the National Film Institute - Hungary, ZDF

Occupation / Okupace (Czech Republic)

Directed by Michal Nohejl

Produced by Unit and Sofa

Coproduced by the Czech Television, PFX

Supported by the Czech Film Fund

Parallel Mothers / Madres paralelas (Spain, France)

Directed by Pedro Almodóvar

Triangle of Sadness (Sweden, France, UK, Germany)

Directed by Ruben Östlund

Cinematik.doc – Slovak Documentary Competition:

Countdown - The Last Film of Ivan Palúch / Odpočítavanie - Posledný film Ivana Palúcha (Slovakia)

Directed by Martin Palúch

Dezo Hoffmann – Photographer of The Beatles / Dežo Hoffmann – fotograf Beatles (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Patrik Lančarič

Dhaulagiri is My Everest / Dhaulágiri je môj Everest (Germany, Slovakia)

Directed by Pavol Barabáš

Ordeal / Očistec (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Zuzana Piussi

Ouca (Slovakia)

Directed by Peter Pavlík

Roughly, Softly / Drsne a nežne (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Ľubomír Štecko

Slobodní (Slovakia)

Directed by Slavomír Zrebný

Svetlo na konci dňa (Slovakia)

Directed by Alena Čermáková

The Cathedral / Katedrála (Slovakia)

Directed by Denis Dobrovoda

Trančík (Slovakia)

Directed by Erik Praus

Žena novej doby (Slovakia)

Directed by Anna Grusková