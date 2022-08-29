29-08-2022

FESTIVALS: Cinematik IFF 2022 Announces Lineup

By
    Gentle by László Csuja, Anna Nemes Gentle by László Csuja, Anna Nemes credit: FocusFox

    PIEŠŤANY: Nine feature films have been selected under the auspices of FIPRESCI for Meeting Point Europe, the main competition of the 17th IFF Cinematik Piešťany. The festival will take place in the spa city of Piešťany from 13 to 18 September 2022.

    The festival will open with the Slovak premiere of Michal Blaško's debut feature Victim, produced by nutprodukcia and nutprodukce, and coproduced by Electric Sheep, the Czech Television and RTVS. This Slovak/Czech/German coproduction will have its world premiere at the 79th Venice Film Festival (31 August – 10 September 2022).

    The world premiere of the Slovak/Czech/Macedonian coproduction Piargy, directed by Ivo Trajkov, produced by ARINA and coproduced by Czech i/o post, Macedonian Story Scope and RTVS, is planned to close the festival.

    Eleven new Slovak documentaries will be presented in Cinematik.doc, the documentary competition of the festival.

    Meeting Point Europe Competition: 

    Aftersun  (Great Britain, USA)
    Directed by Charlotte Wells

    Bergman Island (France, Belgium, Germany)
    Directed by Mia Hansen-Løve

    Big Freedom / Große Freiheit (Austria, Germany)
    Directed by Sebastian Meise

    Different World / Un autre monde (France)
    Directed by Stéphane Brizé

    EO (Poland, Italy)
    Directed by Jerzy Skolimowski
    Produced by Skopia Film, Alia Film
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute (PISF), the Subcarpathian Regional Film Fund, the Warmia-Masuria Film Fund

    Gentle / Szelíd (Hungary, Germany)
    Directed by László Csuja, Anna Nemes
    Produced by FocusFox
    Coproduced by Komplizen Film
    Supported by the National Film Institute - Hungary, ZDF

    Occupation / Okupace (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Michal Nohejl
    Produced by Unit and Sofa
    Coproduced by the Czech TelevisionPFX
    Supported by the Czech Film Fund

    Parallel Mothers / Madres paralelas (Spain, France)
    Directed by Pedro Almodóvar

    Triangle of Sadness  (Sweden, France, UK, Germany)
    Directed by Ruben Östlund

    Cinematik.doc – Slovak Documentary Competition:

    Countdown - The Last Film of Ivan Palúch / Odpočítavanie - Posledný film Ivana Palúcha (Slovakia)
    Directed by Martin Palúch

    Dezo Hoffmann – Photographer of The Beatles / Dežo Hoffmann – fotograf Beatles (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Patrik Lančarič

    Dhaulagiri is My Everest  / Dhaulágiri je môj Everest (Germany, Slovakia)
    Directed by Pavol Barabáš

    Ordeal / Očistec (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Zuzana Piussi

    Ouca (Slovakia)
    Directed by Peter Pavlík

    Roughly, Softly / Drsne a nežne (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Ľubomír Štecko

    Slobodní (Slovakia)
    Directed by Slavomír Zrebný

    Svetlo na konci dňa (Slovakia)
    Directed by Alena Čermáková

    The Cathedral / Katedrála (Slovakia)
    Directed by Denis Dobrovoda

    Trančík (Slovakia)
    Directed by Erik Praus

    Žena novej doby (Slovakia)
    Directed by Anna Grusková

    Published in Slovakia

    Latest from Zuzana Točíková Vojteková

    More in this category:« FNE Film Meets Games: Q&A with Lukáš ‘neker’ Čulík, Game System Designer of Slovak Pixel Federation