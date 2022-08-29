FESTIVALS: Cinematik IFF 2022 Announces Lineup

The festival will open with the Slovak premiere of Michal Blaško's debut feature Victim, produced by nutprodukcia and nutprodukce, and coproduced by Electric Sheep, the Czech Television and RTVS. This Slovak/Czech/German coproduction will have its world premiere at the 79th Venice Film Festival (31 August – 10 September 2022).
The world premiere of the Slovak/Czech/Macedonian coproduction Piargy, directed by Ivo Trajkov, produced by ARINA and coproduced by Czech i/o post, Macedonian Story Scope and RTVS, is planned to close the festival.
Eleven new Slovak documentaries will be presented in Cinematik.doc, the documentary competition of the festival.
Meeting Point Europe Competition:
Aftersun (Great Britain, USA)
Directed by Charlotte Wells
Bergman Island (France, Belgium, Germany)
Directed by Mia Hansen-Løve
Big Freedom / Große Freiheit (Austria, Germany)
Directed by Sebastian Meise
Different World / Un autre monde (France)
Directed by Stéphane Brizé
EO (Poland, Italy)
Directed by Jerzy Skolimowski
Produced by Skopia Film, Alia Film
Supported by the Polish Film Institute (PISF), the Subcarpathian Regional Film Fund, the Warmia-Masuria Film Fund
Gentle / Szelíd (Hungary, Germany)
Directed by László Csuja, Anna Nemes
Produced by FocusFox
Coproduced by Komplizen Film
Supported by the National Film Institute - Hungary, ZDF
Occupation / Okupace (Czech Republic)
Directed by Michal Nohejl
Produced by Unit and Sofa
Coproduced by the Czech Television, PFX
Supported by the Czech Film Fund
Parallel Mothers / Madres paralelas (Spain, France)
Directed by Pedro Almodóvar
Triangle of Sadness (Sweden, France, UK, Germany)
Directed by Ruben Östlund
Cinematik.doc – Slovak Documentary Competition:
Countdown - The Last Film of Ivan Palúch / Odpočítavanie - Posledný film Ivana Palúcha (Slovakia)
Directed by Martin Palúch
Dezo Hoffmann – Photographer of The Beatles / Dežo Hoffmann – fotograf Beatles (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
Directed by Patrik Lančarič
Dhaulagiri is My Everest / Dhaulágiri je môj Everest (Germany, Slovakia)
Directed by Pavol Barabáš
Ordeal / Očistec (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
Directed by Zuzana Piussi
Ouca (Slovakia)
Directed by Peter Pavlík
Roughly, Softly / Drsne a nežne (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
Directed by Ľubomír Štecko
Slobodní (Slovakia)
Directed by Slavomír Zrebný
Svetlo na konci dňa (Slovakia)
Directed by Alena Čermáková
The Cathedral / Katedrála (Slovakia)
Directed by Denis Dobrovoda
Trančík (Slovakia)
Directed by Erik Praus
Žena novej doby (Slovakia)
Directed by Anna Grusková