Cinematik IFF 2024 Announces Lineup

    The Hungarian Dressmaker by Iveta Grogová The Hungarian Dressmaker by Iveta Grogová credit: PubRes

    BRATISLAVA: Nine titles have been selected for Meeting Point Europe, the main competition of the 19th edition of the IFF Cinematik Piešťany, which will take place in the Slovak spa city of Piešt'any 10 – 15 September 2024.

    Another six films will compete in the Cinematik.doc – Slovak Documentary Competition.

    In the traditional festival sections Paths of Glory, The Selection of the Art Director, as well as in the competition section Meeting Point Europe, Cinematik will present films from the current editions of prestigious festivals such as Cannes, Sundance, Berlin, Venice or Locarno. 

    Cinematik will open with the premiere of The Hungarian Dressmaker / Ema a smrtihlav by Slovak director Iveta Grogová, produced by PubRes and coproduced by Total Helpart T.H.A.,  CampfilmRTVS, the Czech Television and Miloslav Glac. The film had its international premiere at the Karlovy Vary IFF.

    Meeting Point Europe Competition:

    Crossing (Sweden, Denmark, France, Turkey, Georgia)
    Directed by Levan Akin
    Produced by French Quarter Film
    Coproduced by RMV, SVT, Adomeit Film, Easy Riders Films, Bir Film, 1991 Productions
    Supported by the Swedish Film Insitute, Eurimages, the Danish Film Institute, Nordisk Film & TV Fond, Aide aux Cinémas du Monde – Centre National du Cinéma et de l'Image Animée, Institut Français, la Région Ile-de-France, Enterprise Georgia & Film in Georgia, the Swedish Arts Grants Committee. 

    The Substance (UK, USA, France)
    Directed by Coralie Fargeat

    After the Fire / Avant que les flammes ne s'éteignent (France)
    Directed by Mehdi Fikri

    Hoard (UK)
    Directed by Luna Carmoon

    The Devil’s Bath / Des Teufels Bad (Austria, Germany)
    Directed by Veronika Franz & Severin Fiala

    The Dreamer (France)
    Directed by Anaïs Tellenne

    Soundtrack to a Coup d'État (Belgium, France, the Netherlands)
    Directed by Johan Grimonprez

    The Successor / Le Successeur (France, Canada, Belgium)
    Directed by Xavier Legrand

    Smiling Georgia (Georgia, Germany)
    Directed by Luka Beradzee
    Produced by 1991 Productions
    Coproduced by Color of May, Enkeny Films

    Cinematik.doc - Slovak Documentary Competition:

    Emilia / Emília (Slovakia)
    Directed by Martin Šulík 

    The Third End of the Stick / Tretí koniec palice (Slovakia)
    Directed by Jaro Vojtek

    The Birdhill / Vtáčnik (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Eva Križková

    Fakir / Pokiaľ ja žijem (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Poland)
    Directed by Roman Ďuriš 

    Lapilli (Slovakia, Germany)
    Directed by Paula Ďurinová

    Grey Zone / Šedá zóna (Slovakia)
    Directed by Daniela Meressa Rusnoková

