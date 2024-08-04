Cinematik IFF 2024 Announces Lineup

Another six films will compete in the Cinematik.doc – Slovak Documentary Competition.
In the traditional festival sections Paths of Glory, The Selection of the Art Director, as well as in the competition section Meeting Point Europe, Cinematik will present films from the current editions of prestigious festivals such as Cannes, Sundance, Berlin, Venice or Locarno.
Cinematik will open with the premiere of The Hungarian Dressmaker / Ema a smrtihlav by Slovak director Iveta Grogová, produced by PubRes and coproduced by Total Helpart T.H.A., Campfilm, RTVS, the Czech Television and Miloslav Glac. The film had its international premiere at the Karlovy Vary IFF.
Meeting Point Europe Competition:
Crossing (Sweden, Denmark, France, Turkey, Georgia)
Directed by Levan Akin
Produced by French Quarter Film
Coproduced by RMV, SVT, Adomeit Film, Easy Riders Films, Bir Film, 1991 Productions
Supported by the Swedish Film Insitute, Eurimages, the Danish Film Institute, Nordisk Film & TV Fond, Aide aux Cinémas du Monde – Centre National du Cinéma et de l'Image Animée, Institut Français, la Région Ile-de-France, Enterprise Georgia & Film in Georgia, the Swedish Arts Grants Committee.
The Substance (UK, USA, France)
Directed by Coralie Fargeat
After the Fire / Avant que les flammes ne s'éteignent (France)
Directed by Mehdi Fikri
Hoard (UK)
Directed by Luna Carmoon
The Devil’s Bath / Des Teufels Bad (Austria, Germany)
Directed by Veronika Franz & Severin Fiala
The Dreamer (France)
Directed by Anaïs Tellenne
Soundtrack to a Coup d'État (Belgium, France, the Netherlands)
Directed by Johan Grimonprez
The Successor / Le Successeur (France, Canada, Belgium)
Directed by Xavier Legrand
Smiling Georgia (Georgia, Germany)
Directed by Luka Beradzee
Produced by 1991 Productions
Coproduced by Color of May, Enkeny Films
Cinematik.doc - Slovak Documentary Competition:
Emilia / Emília (Slovakia)
Directed by Martin Šulík
The Third End of the Stick / Tretí koniec palice (Slovakia)
Directed by Jaro Vojtek
The Birdhill / Vtáčnik (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
Directed by Eva Križková
Fakir / Pokiaľ ja žijem (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Poland)
Directed by Roman Ďuriš
Lapilli (Slovakia, Germany)
Directed by Paula Ďurinová
Grey Zone / Šedá zóna (Slovakia)
Directed by Daniela Meressa Rusnoková