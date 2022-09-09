PRODUCTION: Viera Čákanyová in Postproduction with New Slovak/Czech Documentary

BRATISLAVA: Slovak director Viera Čákanyová is finishing postproduction on her documentary essay Notes from Eremocene / Poznámky z Eremocénu. The film is a Slovak/Czech coproduction.

Notes from Eremocene explores the potential of artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies in dealing with complex global problems we generate: climate change and the crisis of parliamentary democracy. From a curious, playful and critical standpoint, it questions the ideal techno-optimistic model of the future.

It is also a hands-on, personal film, a sort of an audiovisual postcard sent by the author to the future, based on a fictive conversation with the author’s future virtual copy. It combines Super 8 and 16 mm diary style footage with the LiDAR point cloud technology, also formally emphasising the tension between analogue and digital future of mankind.

The film is produced by Dorota Zacharová through Slovak Guča s.r.o., coproduced by Czech Marina films and supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, RTVS (Radio and Television Slovakia) and the Bratislava Region.

The production took place in New Zealand, USA, Germany, Greece, Slovakia and the Czech Republic from March 2018 to September 2021.

„The difficult phase of editing took more than a year. We are currently working on sound postproduction and grading. At the moment, we are also looking for a sales agent“, Viera Čákanyová told FNE.

Film Expanded will be the Slovak distributor.

Notes from Eremocene is the last part of a trilogy which includes Čákanyová´s debut, the experimental documentary FREM (produced by Hypermarket Film in coproduction with Punkchart Films and the Czech Television), which premiered at the Berlinale Forum 2020, and White on White (produced by Guča s.r.o. in coproduction with Marina Films from the Czech Republic), which won the Opus Bonum International Competition of the 24th Ji.hlava IDFF.

Production Information:

Producer:

Guča s.r.o. (Slovakia)

Dorota Zacharová: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducer:

Marina films (Czech Republic)

Credits:

Director: Viera Čákanyová

Scriptwriter: Viera Čákanyová

DoP: Viera Čákanyová

Editor: Viera Čákanyová

Assistant editor: Alexandra Gojdičová

Grading: Dominik Jursa

Sound design/mix: Marek Buranovský

Dramaturgy: Klára Tasovská