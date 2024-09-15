Substance Wins 2024 IFF Cinematik Piešťany

The Cinematik.doc award went to the Slovak documentary Grey Zone directed by Daniela Meressa Rusnoková.
At the closing ceremony, the president of Slovak Film and Television Academy (SFTA) Katarína Krnáčová announced that The Hungarian Dressmaker / Ema a smrtihlav by Iveta Grogová has been selected as Slovakia’s contender for the 97th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences award in the Best International Feature Film category.
The Hungarian Dressmaker is a Slovak/Czech coproduction produced by PubRes in coproduction with Total Helpart T.H.A., Campfilm, RTVS, the Czech Television and Miloslav Glac.
WINNERS:
Meeting Point Europe Competition Award:
The Substance (UK, USA, France)
Directed by Coralie Fargeat
Cinematik.doc – Slovak Documentary Competition Award:
Grey Zone / Šedá zóna (Slovakia)
Directed by Daniela Meressa Rusnoková
Mayor of Piešťany Award:
Lapilli (Slovakia, Germany)
Directed by Paula Ďurinová