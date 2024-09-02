PRODUCTION: Jana Bučka Kovalčíková Shoots Slovak Documentary Milota

BRATISLAVA: Slovak director Jana Bučka Kovalčíková is finishing production on her documentary Milota, which tells the story of the renowned Slovak photographer Milota Havránková. The Slovak Audiovisual Fund is supporting the project.

Milota Havránková was the first woman to join the photography department at FAMU in Prague. She was fascinated by life, the immediacy and the current state of her emotions, which she imprinted into her work. In the film, Milota mirrors the story of the Little Prince, living on her own planet, where various events and obstacles come her way, both in the context of the era and in her personal life, yet she remains free.

Furia Film is producing the film in coproduction with the Slovak Radio and Television.

"The planned budget of 186,160 EUR is supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Slovak Radio and Television, the Tatra Banka Foundation, as well as private sources. Negotiations with the Czech Television and a Czech coproducer are currently underway," producer Lívia Filusová from Furia Film told FNE.

The production of the film, which began in April 2023 and will continue until October 2024, is taking place at Slovak locations (Čierna Voda, Drábsko, Bratislava), as well as in London and Prague. A total of 19 filming days are planned.

Film Expanded is planning to release the film in Slovak cinemas this winter.

Production Information:

Producer:

Furia Film (Slovakia)

Lívia Filusová: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducer:

Slovak Radio and Television (Slovakia)

Credits:

Directors: Jana Bučka Kovalčíková, Jana Mináriková

Screenwriter: Tereza Oľhová

DoP: Michal Fulie

Editor: Jana Bučka Kovalčíková

Sound: Denisa Uherová

Cast: Milota Havránková, Bibira Milota Marková, Igor Marko