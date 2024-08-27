BOX OFFICE: Domestic Comedy We're Going to Team Building Has Most Admissions in Slovak Cinemas in 2024

BRATISLAVA: The Slovak/Czech coproduction We're Going to Team Building by Zuzana Marianková had the best admissions in Slovak cinemas in the first half of 2024. With 246,659 admissions and 1,846,694 EUR gross profit, it overranked such blockbusters as Inside Out 2 (195,718 admissions) and Dune: Part Two (171,107 admissions).

We're Going to Team Building / Jedeme na Teambuilding was produced by Angry Tiger and Cinetim from Slovakia, and coproduced by HomeMedia production, Sunrise Studio and Cinetech from Slovakia together with CinemArt from the Czech Republic.

With 130,055 admissions, another Slovak/Czech coproduction Cop War / Vojna policatov directed by Rudolf Biermann and produced by CinemArt (Slovakia), CinemArt (Czech Republic) and IN Film (Czech Republic), ranked fifth in the semi-annual Top 5.

The Slovak/Czech coproduction Whirlwind / Smršť, directed by Peter Bebjak and produced by D.N.A. in coproduction with Bontonfilm (Czech Republic), has become the third most successful Slovak film so far in 2024 with 47,088 admissions.

According to the Union of the Slovak Distributors total admissions for the first half of 2024 were 2,317,322, which is a slight decrease by 0.24 % comparedd to the first half of 2023.