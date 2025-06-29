DJ Ahmet Wins Big at IFF Art Film 2025

KOŠICE: Georgi M. Unkovski’s DJ Ahmet, a coproduction between North Macedonia, Czech Republic, Serbia and Croatia, won Blue Angels for best film, director and actor in the International Competition of the 31st Art Film Fest .The festival took place in Košice, Slovakia 20 – 27 June 2025.

Hungarian documentary I Was Born to Serve / Szolgának születtem by Attila Moharos won the main prize in the International Film Competition for Central and Eastern Europe, while young Slovak director Rebeka Bizubová was awarded the Short Film Competition prize for her documentary Confession.

This year, a new FIPRESCI award was added to the three competitions, and it was awarded to the Austrian/Slovak coproduction Perla directed by Alexandra Makarová.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

International Competition:

Best Film:

DJ Ahmet (North Macedonia, Czech Republic, Serbia, Croatia)

Directed by Georgi M. Unkovski

Produced by Cinema Futura

Coproduced by Sektor Film, Alter Vision, Backroom Productions, Baš Čelik Film House, 365Films

Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, Film Center Serbia, the Czech Film Fund, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Eurimages, the South Eastern Europe Cinema Network (SEE Cinema Network)

Best Director:

Georgi M. Unkovski for DJ Ahmet (North Macedonia, Czech Republic, Serbia, Croatia)

Best Actress:

Vesta Matulyte and Ieva Rupeikaitė in Toxic / Akiplėša (Lithuania)

Directed by Saulė Bliuvaitė

Produced by Akisbado

Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, the Lithuanian National Radio and Television

Best Actor:

Arif Jakup in DJ Ahmet (North Macedonia, Czech Republic, Serbia, Croatia)

Directed by Georgi M. Unkovski

Special Mention:

Actress Rebeka Poláková in Perla (Austria, Slovakia)

Directed by Alexandra Makarová

Produced by Golden Girls Filmproduktion & Filmservices

Coproduced by Hailstone, Ruth Beckermann Filmproduction

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Austrian Film Institute, ORF Film/Fernsehabkommen

FIPRESCI Award:

Perla (Austria, Slovakia)

Directed by Alexandra Makarová

International Competition from Central and Eastern Europe:

Best Film:

I Was Born to Serve / Szolgának születtem (Hungary)

Directed by Attila Moharos

Produced by Andras Kisfaludy, Attila Moharos

JOJ Cinema Audience Award:

Lioness / Emalõvi (Estonia, Germany, Latvia)

Directed by Liina Triškina-Vanhatalo

Produced by Allfilm

Coproduced by Heimathafen Film, Ego Media

Supported by Eesti Filmi Instituut, Eesti Kultuurkapital, MOIN Film Fund Hamburg Schleswig-Holstein, the National Film Centre of Latvia

Short Film Competition:

Best Short Film:

Confession (Slovakia)

Directed by Rebeka Bizubová



Special Mentions:

O (Island, Sweden)

Directed by Rúnar Rúnarsson

Obituary Service for You (Cuba)

Directed by María Salafranca

Other Awards:

Actor‘s Mission Awards:

Daniela Kolářová

Milan Ondrík

Golden Camera Award:

Martin Štrba