DJ Ahmet Wins Big at IFF Art Film 2025

Hungarian documentary I Was Born to Serve / Szolgának születtem by Attila Moharos won the main prize in the International Film Competition for Central and Eastern Europe, while young Slovak director Rebeka Bizubová was awarded the Short Film Competition prize for her documentary Confession.
This year, a new FIPRESCI award was added to the three competitions, and it was awarded to the Austrian/Slovak coproduction Perla directed by Alexandra Makarová.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS:
International Competition:
Best Film:
DJ Ahmet (North Macedonia, Czech Republic, Serbia, Croatia)
Directed by Georgi M. Unkovski
Produced by Cinema Futura
Coproduced by Sektor Film, Alter Vision, Backroom Productions, Baš Čelik Film House, 365Films
Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, Film Center Serbia, the Czech Film Fund, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Eurimages, the South Eastern Europe Cinema Network (SEE Cinema Network)
Best Director:
Georgi M. Unkovski for DJ Ahmet (North Macedonia, Czech Republic, Serbia, Croatia)
Best Actress:
Vesta Matulyte and Ieva Rupeikaitė in Toxic / Akiplėša (Lithuania)
Directed by Saulė Bliuvaitė
Produced by Akisbado
Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, the Lithuanian National Radio and Television
Best Actor:
Arif Jakup in DJ Ahmet (North Macedonia, Czech Republic, Serbia, Croatia)
Directed by Georgi M. Unkovski
Special Mention:
Actress Rebeka Poláková in Perla (Austria, Slovakia)
Directed by Alexandra Makarová
Produced by Golden Girls Filmproduktion & Filmservices
Coproduced by Hailstone, Ruth Beckermann Filmproduction
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Austrian Film Institute, ORF Film/Fernsehabkommen
FIPRESCI Award:
Perla (Austria, Slovakia)
Directed by Alexandra Makarová
International Competition from Central and Eastern Europe:
Best Film:
I Was Born to Serve / Szolgának születtem (Hungary)
Directed by Attila Moharos
Produced by Andras Kisfaludy, Attila Moharos
JOJ Cinema Audience Award:
Lioness / Emalõvi (Estonia, Germany, Latvia)
Directed by Liina Triškina-Vanhatalo
Produced by Allfilm
Coproduced by Heimathafen Film, Ego Media
Supported by Eesti Filmi Instituut, Eesti Kultuurkapital, MOIN Film Fund Hamburg Schleswig-Holstein, the National Film Centre of Latvia
Short Film Competition:
Best Short Film:
Confession (Slovakia)
Directed by Rebeka Bizubová
Special Mentions:
O (Island, Sweden)
Directed by Rúnar Rúnarsson
Obituary Service for You (Cuba)
Directed by María Salafranca
Other Awards:
Actor‘s Mission Awards:
Daniela Kolářová
Milan Ondrík
Golden Camera Award:
Martin Štrba