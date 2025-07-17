PRODUCTION: Slovak/Czech Drama Twenty-seven Wraps Shooting

BRATISLAVA: Slovak director Gregor Valentovič is wrapping up the filming on his Slovak/Czech coproduction Twenty-seven / Dvadsaťsedem, a debut feature supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund and the Czech Film Fund .

The film tells the story of Dávid (played by Valentovič himself), a substitute teacher at a Catholic high school he once attended together with his best friends to this day Maja, Hana and Bažo. Although he came out as gay a long time ago, he still tries to conform to society. His friends are his safety net, and Dávid assumes that whatever happens, this bond will endure. Through a series of unfortunate actions, he suddenly finds himself alone, but this new chapter will finally bring him freedom.

"It was exciting to shoot at locations notoriously known by Bratislava’s locals and very familiar for myself, as this is my hometown too. I was also thrilled to work with the new generation of Slovak actors - Dana Droppova, who is a Sun in a Net award recipient, or Lenka Libjakova and Matej Babej, who also happen to be very good friends of mine. Thanks to that, a very familiar and comfortable atmosphere arose and, although this was not only my first feature as a director but also as an actor, we managed to somewhat achieve authentic acting performances," director Gregor Valentovič told FNE.

Valentovič is producing with Katarína Tomková through the Slovak company escadra in coproduction with Miloš Lochman through Czech moloko film and Zora Jaurová through Slovakia´s MPhilms.

The estimated budget of 300,000 EUR was supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund and the Czech Film Fund.

“The principal photography, including 23 shooting days, took place at locations in and around Bratislava in July and August 2024, with additional shooting days scheduled for this autumn. Meanwhile, the editing is already underway,” producer Katarína Tomková told FNE.

The release of the film is expected for 2026. Film Expanded is planned to be distributing it in Slovakia.

Production Information:

Producer:

escadra (Slovakia)

Coproducers:

moloko film (Czech Republic)

MPhilms (Slovakia)

Credits:

Director: Gregor Valentovič

Scriptwriter: Gregor Valentovič

DoP: Lukáš Kačerjak

Editors: Barbora Búbelová, Josef Krajbich

Sound: Samuel Škubla

Costume designer: Laura Zolianska

Cast: Gregor Valentovič, Dana Droppová, Matej Babej, Lenka Libjaková