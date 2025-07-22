PRODUCTION: Jonáš Karásek Shoots Slovak/Czech Sports Comedy Dream Team

BRATISLAVA: The acclaimed Slovak director Jonáš Karásek is finishing production on his new sports comedy Dream Team. The film is inspired by a true story from the Paralympics in Sydney 2000.

Dream Team tells the story of coach Marek (Martin Hofmann), who is on the verge of quitting after failing to advance his team. His son Šimon, who has an intellectual disability, dreams of playing for the national team at the Paralympics. Moved by his son’s dream, Marek decides to help make it happen. When he fails to find enough athletes with disabilities, his eccentric neighbour Daniel (Jakub Prachař) comes up with a wild idea: to form a team of able-bodied players pretending to have intellectual disabilities.

“The production began on 1 December 2024 and is scheduled to continue until 31 August 2025. A total of 33 shooting days were planned, taking place in Slovakia (Bratislava, Lozorno, Pezinok), the Czech Republic (Prague, Opava), Turkey (Antalya), and Rio de Janeiro (Brazil),” producer Juraj Brocko from Angry Tiger told FNE.

Dream Team is produced by Angry Tiger (Petra Polnišová, Juraj Brocko) and Profesor Turbo (Jakub Prachař), and coproduced by Slovak´s companies Cinetech (Naďa Janísková Móricová), Cinetim (Tomáš Janísek, Marek Jeníček), Gunpowder (Jonáš Karásek) and Sunrise studio (Michaela Majer), thus being a 70% Slovak and 30% Czech production.

The estimated budget of 2.1 m EUR was supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund and private sources.

The premiere is planned for 1 January 2026. The film will be distributed in Slovakia by ITAFILM.

Karásek’s previous film, the Slovak/Czech comedy Invalid (produced by AZYL Production, coproduced by the Radio and Television Slovakia, HomeMedia,CinemArt and supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund) was a big box office success in 2023. It also won 7 out of its 13 nominations at the Sun in a Net National Film Awards.

Production Information:

Angry Tiger (Slovakia)

Juraj Brocko: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Profesor Turbo (Czech Republic)

Coproducers:

Cinetech (Slovakia)

Cinetim (Slovakia)

Gunpowder (Slovakia)

Sunrise studio (Slovakia)

Credits:

Director: Jonáš Karásek

Scriptwriter: Petr Kolečko

Story: Jakub Prachař

DoP: Martin Žiaran

Set designer: Ema Teren

Costume designer: Alexandra Grusková

Cast: Martin Hofmann, Jakub Prachař, Petra Polnišová, Miroslav Krobot, Robin Ferro, Bekim Aziri, Ondřej Malý, Sara Sandeva, Elizaveta Maximova