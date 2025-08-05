BOX OFFICE: Slovak/Czech Biopic Duchoň Tops Box Office in Slovakia

BRATISLAVA: Peter Bebjak’s biopic Duchoň ranks first in the Slovak charts after its opening weekend. The Slovak/Czech coproduction left behind DreamWorks animated film The Bad Guys 2 and Marvel´s franchise The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Duchoň has cashed 591,888 EUR and had 78,500 admissions during its opening weekend, according to the Union of the Slovak Distributors. Including a two-week pre-premiere tour across Slovakia, the film has already attracted 100,473 viewers and earned 741,329 EUR at the box office. As a comparison, Pierre Perifel´s The Bad Guys 2, which also premiered on 31 July 2025, has had 17,944 admissions and 125,277 EUR gross, while The Fantastic Four: First Steps had 29,689 admissions and 256,594 EUR gross in two weeks.

Duchoň tells the story of the Slovak singer Karol Duchoň, who was very popular in the 1970s and 1980s, and died at the age of 35. The film begins during the filming of a New Year’s Eve programme on television in 1984. Then, a man who not long ago had the world at his feet, has his whole life flashing before his eyes in just one night. We see a boy from the country being given the opportunity to play in Western clubs, and becoming a true pop icon of the era. But his huge success is also beginning to awaken his inner demons.

The film was produced by Slovakia‘s D.N.A. Production and Czech´s DNA Production. The budget of 2.2 m EUR was supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund.

Duchoň was released in Slovak cinemas by Continental Film. The Czech premiere is planned for 7 August 2025.