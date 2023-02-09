Nightsiren Sold to North America and German-Speaking Territories

BRATISLAVA: Slovak director Tereza Nvotovà’s sophomore feature Nightsiren / Svetlonoc has been sold to North America and German-speaking territories.

In North America the film will be distributed by Breaking Glass Pictures and in the German-speaking European territories by Busch Media.

Nightsiren / Svetlonoc had been acquired by Rome-based sales agent Intramovies ahead of its world premiere in the Cineasti del Presente competition of the 75th edition of the Locarno Film Festival 2022, where it won the Pardo d’oro Concorso Cineasti del presente for best film.

The film is a Slovak/Czech/French coproduction produced by BFILM in coproduction with moloko film. It received support from the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund and Eurimages.