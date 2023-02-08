Slovak/Czech Animation The Websters Enters European Markets

BRATISLAVA: After the successful domestic release of the Slovak/Czech long animated film The Websters Movie by Katarína Kerekesová in October 2022, the stories of the Webster family are now entering the German market through the distribution company OneGate Media GmbH.

German distributor Der Filmverleih will release The Websters Movie at Easter 2023, while the related animated series The Websters will be available on Amazon in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Luxembourg and Liechtenstein from March 2023.

“Sales to German-speaking countries is our latest news, other countries are of course being discussed, but we cannot officially confirm them at this moment,” director and producer Katarína Kerekesová told FNE.

The film is a combination of five animated adventures of the spider girl Lili, linked together by an action-packed storyline in which little Lili follows a girl of her age.

The film follows a 13-part TV series already widely popular in the countries of its origin: Slovakia and the Czech Republic. Another six episodes are ready for broadcast and seven more are in production, thus completing a 26-episode spider adventure package in 2024.

The film had its first festival screening at the 62nd Zlin Film Festival, received the Second Prize for Best Animated Film at the Chicago ICFF, Audience Award at IFF Schlingel and won Best Film for Children and Youth at the Heart of the Europe International Film Festival in Warsaw. Recently, Slovak film critics rated it as the second-best film in Slovak distribution in 2022.

The Websters Movie was produced by Kerekesova´s Fool Moon, coproduced by 13ka, Progressive FX, RTVS and the Czech Television, with support from the Slovak Audiovisual Fund and the Czech Film Fund.