FESTIVALS: IFF Cinematik 2023 Announces Lineup

BRATISLAVA: Eight feature films have been selected for Meeting Point Europe, the main competition of the 18th edition of the IFF Cinematik Piešťany , which will take place in the Slovak spa city of Piešt'any 12 - 17 September 2023.

Another eight titles will compete in the Cinematik.doc – Slovak Documentary Competition.

In the traditional festival sections Paths of Glory, The Selection of the Art Director, as well as in the competition section Meeting Point Europe, Cinematik will present films from the current editions of prestigious international film festivals such as Cannes, Sundance, Berlin, Venice or Locarno, including Anatomy of a Fall / Anatomie d'une chute by Justine Triet, Past Lives by Celine Song, Falcon Lake by Charlotte le Bon, Fallen Leaves / Kuolleet lehdet by Aki Kaurismäki, and Perfect Days by Wim Wenders.

The festival will also include a retrospective of Austrian director Jessica Hausner.

Meeting Point Europe Competition:

Fallen Leaves / Kuolleet lehdet (Finland, Germany)

Directed by Aki Kaurismäki

The Banshees of Inisherin (Ireland, Great Britain)

Directed by Martin McDonagh

Afire / Roter Himmel (Germany)

Directed by Cristian Petzold

Falcon Lake (Canada, France)

Directed by Charlotte Le Bon

20,000 Species of Bees / 20.000 especies de abejas (Spain)

Directed by Estibaliz Urresola Solaguren

Enys Men (United Kingdom)

Directed by Mark Jenkin

Hounds / Les meutes (Morocco, France, Belgium, Qatar, Saudi Arabia)

Directed by Kamal Lazraq

Safe Place / Sigurno mjesto (Croatia, Slovenia)

Directed by Juraj Lerotić

Produced by Pipser

Coproduced by Zelena traka, December

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Slovenian Film Centre

Cinematik.doc – Slovak Documentary Competition:

Truth Is All There Is / Pravda je to najdôležitejšie (Slovakia)

Directed by Maroš Brázda

What You Did to the Russians? / Čo ste urobili Rusom? (Slovakia)

Directed by Michal Fulier, Jana Bučka Kovalčíková

ANDY WARHOL: The American Dream / ANDY WARHOL: Americký sen (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Ľubomír Ján Slivka

The Shift / Turnus (Slovakia)

Directed by Jaroslav Vojtek

All Men Become Brothers / Všetci ľudia budú bratia (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Robert Kirchhoff

A Happy Man / Šťastný človek (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Soňa G. Lutherová

Territory of Imagination / Územie fantázie (Slovakia)

Directed by Paula Maľárová

Grand Canyon / Veľký kaňon (Slovakia)

Directed by Pavol Barabáš