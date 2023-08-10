10-08-2023

FESTIVALS: IFF Cinematik 2023 Announces Lineup

    Safe Place by Juraj Lerotić Safe Place by Juraj Lerotić credit: Pipser

    BRATISLAVA: Eight feature films have been selected for Meeting Point Europe, the main competition of the 18th edition of the IFF Cinematik Piešťany, which will take place in the Slovak spa city of Piešt'any 12 - 17 September 2023.

    Another eight titles will compete in the Cinematik.doc – Slovak Documentary Competition.

    In the traditional festival sections Paths of Glory, The Selection of the Art Director, as well as in the competition section Meeting Point Europe, Cinematik will present films from the current editions of prestigious international film festivals such as Cannes, Sundance, Berlin, Venice or Locarno, including Anatomy of a Fall / Anatomie d'une chute by Justine Triet, Past Lives by Celine Song, Falcon Lake by Charlotte le Bon, Fallen Leaves / Kuolleet lehdet by Aki Kaurismäki, and Perfect Days by Wim Wenders.

    The festival will also include a retrospective of Austrian director Jessica Hausner.

    Meeting Point Europe Competition: 

    Fallen Leaves / Kuolleet lehdet (Finland, Germany)
    Directed by Aki Kaurismäki     

    The Banshees of Inisherin (Ireland, Great Britain)
    Directed by Martin McDonagh

    Afire / Roter Himmel (Germany)
    Directed by Cristian Petzold

    Falcon Lake (Canada, France)
    Directed by Charlotte Le Bon

    20,000 Species of Bees / 20.000 especies de abejas (Spain)
    Directed by Estibaliz Urresola Solaguren

    Enys Men (United Kingdom)
    Directed by Mark Jenkin

    Hounds / Les meutes (Morocco, France, Belgium, Qatar, Saudi Arabia)
    Directed by Kamal Lazraq

    Safe Place / Sigurno mjesto (Croatia, Slovenia)
    Directed by Juraj Lerotić
    Produced by Pipser
    Coproduced by Zelena traka, December
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Slovenian Film Centre

    Cinematik.doc – Slovak Documentary Competition:

    Truth Is All There Is / Pravda je to najdôležitejšie (Slovakia)
    Directed by Maroš Brázda

    What You Did to the Russians? / Čo ste urobili Rusom? (Slovakia)
    Directed by Michal Fulier, Jana Bučka Kovalčíková

    ANDY WARHOL: The American Dream / ANDY WARHOL: Americký sen (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Ľubomír Ján Slivka

    The Shift / Turnus (Slovakia)
    Directed by Jaroslav Vojtek

    All Men Become Brothers / Všetci ľudia budú bratia (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Robert Kirchhoff

    A Happy Man / Šťastný človek (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Soňa G. Lutherová

    Territory of Imagination / Územie fantázie (Slovakia)
    Directed by Paula Maľárová

    Grand Canyon / Veľký kaňon (Slovakia)
    Directed by Pavol Barabáš

