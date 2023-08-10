FESTIVALS: IFF Cinematik 2023 Announces Lineup

Another eight titles will compete in the Cinematik.doc – Slovak Documentary Competition.
In the traditional festival sections Paths of Glory, The Selection of the Art Director, as well as in the competition section Meeting Point Europe, Cinematik will present films from the current editions of prestigious international film festivals such as Cannes, Sundance, Berlin, Venice or Locarno, including Anatomy of a Fall / Anatomie d'une chute by Justine Triet, Past Lives by Celine Song, Falcon Lake by Charlotte le Bon, Fallen Leaves / Kuolleet lehdet by Aki Kaurismäki, and Perfect Days by Wim Wenders.
The festival will also include a retrospective of Austrian director Jessica Hausner.
Meeting Point Europe Competition:
Fallen Leaves / Kuolleet lehdet (Finland, Germany)
Directed by Aki Kaurismäki
The Banshees of Inisherin (Ireland, Great Britain)
Directed by Martin McDonagh
Afire / Roter Himmel (Germany)
Directed by Cristian Petzold
Falcon Lake (Canada, France)
Directed by Charlotte Le Bon
20,000 Species of Bees / 20.000 especies de abejas (Spain)
Directed by Estibaliz Urresola Solaguren
Enys Men (United Kingdom)
Directed by Mark Jenkin
Hounds / Les meutes (Morocco, France, Belgium, Qatar, Saudi Arabia)
Directed by Kamal Lazraq
Safe Place / Sigurno mjesto (Croatia, Slovenia)
Directed by Juraj Lerotić
Produced by Pipser
Coproduced by Zelena traka, December
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Slovenian Film Centre
Cinematik.doc – Slovak Documentary Competition:
Truth Is All There Is / Pravda je to najdôležitejšie (Slovakia)
Directed by Maroš Brázda
What You Did to the Russians? / Čo ste urobili Rusom? (Slovakia)
Directed by Michal Fulier, Jana Bučka Kovalčíková
ANDY WARHOL: The American Dream / ANDY WARHOL: Americký sen (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
Directed by Ľubomír Ján Slivka
The Shift / Turnus (Slovakia)
Directed by Jaroslav Vojtek
All Men Become Brothers / Všetci ľudia budú bratia (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
Directed by Robert Kirchhoff
A Happy Man / Šťastný človek (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
Directed by Soňa G. Lutherová
Territory of Imagination / Územie fantázie (Slovakia)
Directed by Paula Maľárová
Grand Canyon / Veľký kaňon (Slovakia)
Directed by Pavol Barabáš