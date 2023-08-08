Peter Badač Dismissed from His Position as Director of Slovak Audiovisual Fund

BRATISLAVA: The Council of the Slovak Audiovisual Fund has dismissed Petr Badač from the position of Director of the Fund at its 8th meeting on 4 August 2023.

The reason for the dismissal were the findings of the Supervisory Commission of the Audiovisual Fund on the violation of the Fund Act by the Director, according to a release from the Slovak Audiovisual Fund.

At the same meeting, the Board elected Vincent Štofánik as its chairman until a new Director is elected. The Board will announce the selection procedure for this post within the statutory deadline.

The board meeting was streamed publicly and Peter Badač also commented on his removal in a press release. He considers the findings „insufficiently substantiated and flawed“, and also said that he is considering further legal action.

Peter Badač was elected on 18 January 2023, replacing Martin Šmatlák, who had led the fund since its inception in 2009.

Click HERE to see the press release from the Slovak Audiovisual Fund and HERE for the full statement from Peter Badač.