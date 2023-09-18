FESTIVALS: Fallen Leaves Wins 2023 IFF Cinematik Piešťany

PIEŠŤANY: The Finnish/German coproduction Fallen Leaves / Kuolleet lehdet directed by Aki Kaurismäki received the Meeting Point Europe Award in the main competition of the 18th IFF Cinematik Piešťany , which took place in the spa city of Piešťany from 12 to 19 September 2023.

The Cinematik.doc award went to the Slovak/Czech documentary A Happy Man / Šťastný človek directed by Soňa G. Lutherová.

The Jury Special Prize was given to the Slovak documentary debut of Paula Maľárová, Territory of Imagination / Územie fantázie.

This year, the IFF Cinematik presented almost a hundred films from all over the world, many of them having their Slovak premiere. For the first time, the festival was extended by one full screening day, used for reruns of the the best films of the edition.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Meeting Point Europe Competition Award:

Fallen Leaves / Kuolleet lehdet (Finland, Germany)

Directed by Aki Kaurismäki

Cinematik.doc – Slovak Documentary Competition Award:

A Happy Man / Šťastný človek (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Soňa G. Lutherová

Mayor of Piešťany Award:

ANDY WARHOL: The American Dream / ANDY WARHOL: Americký sen (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Ľubomír Ján Slivka

Jury Prize:

Territory of Imagination / Územie fantázie (Slovakia)

Directed by Paula Maľárová