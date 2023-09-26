Peter Bebjak Wins Top Prize at Slovak IGRIC Awards for Shadowplay

BRATISLAVA: Peter Bebjak was awarded the main prize for directing Shadowplay / Tieňohra at the ceremony of the 34th edition of the IGRIC Awards held in Bratislava on 24 September 2023. These are the oldest film prizes in Slovakia and one of the two important national film awards in the country, alongside the Sun in a Net Awards .

The IGRIC Award for a documentary went to Denis Dobrovoda for directing The Cathedral / Katedrála.

A Special Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to the Slovak cinematographer Dodo Šimončič.

The IGRIC Awards are organised by the Slovak Film Union, the Union of the Slovak Television Creators and the Slovak Literary Fund, with support from the Slovak Audiovisual Fund and Radio and Television Slovakia.

The Slovak Film Critics Awards were also announced on 24 September 2023. In the category of Best Feature Film in Cinemas, film journalists awarded the drama Victim / Obeť by Michal Blaško. The Best Documentary of 2022, according to critics, was Dezo Hoffmann – Photographer of The Beatles / Dežo Hoffmann – fotograf Beatles by Patrik Lančarič.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

IGRIC Award for Best Feature Film Released in Cinemas:

Peter Bebjak for Shadowplay / Tieňohra (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Produced by Hangar Films, Barletta

Coproduced by D.N.A.

Supported by the Czech Television, Hangar Films, UPP, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, RTVS, Continental film

Special Prize for Creativity:

Ivo Trajkov for directing The Ballad of Piargy / Piargy (Slovakia, Czech Republic, North Macedonia)

Directed by Ivo Trajkov

Produced by ARINA

Coproduced by i/o post, Story Scope, TOMAJA, RTVS

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund, the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Ministry of Culture of the Slovak Republic, RTVS

IGRIC Award for Television Drama:

Martin Rau for the cinematography of Jozef Mak

Directed by Peter Bebjak

Produced by RTVS

Coproduced by D.N.A.

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

Special Prize for Creativity:

Martin Chlpík for the cinematography of Pošta pani Kolníkovej

Produced by RTVS

IGRIC Award for a Film / Television Documentary:

Denis Dobrovoda for directing The Cathedral / Katedrála

Special Prize for Creativity:

Ľubomír Štecko for directing Roughly, Softly / Drsne a nežne

Jana Bučka Kovalčíková for the episode Elena from the documentary series My Emigrant / Môj emigrant

IGRIC Award for Animation:

Peter Budinský for Journey to Yourland / Tvojazem (Slovakia, Belgium, Czech Republic)

Produced by BFILM

Coproduced by Plutoon, THE PACK, BFILM.cz , Radio and Television Slovakia

Supported by the Ministry of Culture of the Slovak Republic, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the MEDIA Programme, the Bratislava region, the Czech Film Fund, screen.brussels.

Special Prize for Creativity:

Klára Fedora Homzová for directing, screenplay and animation of I Don't Want to Leave Yet / Ja ešte nechcem odísť

IGRIC Award for an Actress in a Feature / Television Film:

Diana Mórová for Jozef Mak and Superžena

Special Prize for Creativity:

Dana Droppová for The Chambermaid / Slúžka

Directed by Mariana Čengel Solčanská

Produced by Bright Sight Pictures

Coproduced by CINEART TV Prague, the Czech Television

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, thw Czech Film Fund, EURIMAGES, the Czech Television, the Pardubice region

Vita Smachelyuk for Victim / Obeť (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Germany)

Directed by Michal Blaško

Produced by nutprodukcia, nutprodukce

Coproduced by Electric Sheep, the Czech Television, RTVS

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund, Eurimages, the Hamburg Film Fund, the German Federal Film Fund, Creative Europe MEDIA Programme, the South Moravian Film Fund, the Stecký and Pilsen Regions

IGRIC Award for an Actor in a Feature / Television Film:

Tomáš Mischura for Goldilocks and the Glorious Losers / Čierne na bielom koni

Directed by Rasťo Boroš

Produced by LIPSTICK

Coproduced by the Radio and Television of Slovakia

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Kult Minor, RTVS

Special Prize for Creativity:

Ondrej Kovaľ for Stand Up

Directed by Juraj Bohuš

Produced by Silverartfilm

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

Dávid Hartl for Jozef Mak

Other Film and Television Awards:

Special Prize for Creativity in Audiovisual Theory and Criticism:

Martin Kaňuch for editing of the book Abecedár Slovenského Filmu 1921 – 2021

Awards of Ján Fajnor for Filmmakers Younger than 35:

Feature or Television Film:

Vladimír Horník for directing Rave to the Grave / O mŕtvych len v dobrom

Produced by FTF VŠMU

Documentary Film:

Peter Podolský for Forests and Coasts near Zingst / Lesy a pobrežia pri Zingste

Animated film:

Peter S. Kološ for Connected

Special Mention for Producing:

Barbora Budinská and Peter Badač for Journey to Yourland / Tvojazem

Lifetime Achievement Award:

Cinematographer Dodo Šimončič

Slovak Film Critics Awards:

Best Feature Film in Cinemas:

Victim / Obeť (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Germany)

Directed by Michal Blaško

Best Documentary:

Dezo Hoffmann – Photographer of The Beatles / Dežo Hoffmann – fotograf Beatles

Directed by Patrik Lančarič

Award for Film Publishing and Audiovisual Activities:

Roberta Tóthová

Best Foreign Film in Slovak Cinemas:

Triangle of Sadness (Sweden, USA, UK, Germany, France, Turkey, Denmark, Greece, Switzerland, Mexico)

Directed by Ruben Östlund

Distributed by the Association of Slovak Film Clubs