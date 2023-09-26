Peter Bebjak Wins Top Prize at Slovak IGRIC Awards for Shadowplay

The IGRIC Award for a documentary went to Denis Dobrovoda for directing The Cathedral / Katedrála.
A Special Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to the Slovak cinematographer Dodo Šimončič.
The IGRIC Awards are organised by the Slovak Film Union, the Union of the Slovak Television Creators and the Slovak Literary Fund, with support from the Slovak Audiovisual Fund and Radio and Television Slovakia.
The Slovak Film Critics Awards were also announced on 24 September 2023. In the category of Best Feature Film in Cinemas, film journalists awarded the drama Victim / Obeť by Michal Blaško. The Best Documentary of 2022, according to critics, was Dezo Hoffmann – Photographer of The Beatles / Dežo Hoffmann – fotograf Beatles by Patrik Lančarič.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS:
IGRIC Award for Best Feature Film Released in Cinemas:
Peter Bebjak for Shadowplay / Tieňohra (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
Produced by Hangar Films, Barletta
Coproduced by D.N.A.
Supported by the Czech Television, Hangar Films, UPP, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, RTVS, Continental film
Special Prize for Creativity:
Ivo Trajkov for directing The Ballad of Piargy / Piargy (Slovakia, Czech Republic, North Macedonia)
Directed by Ivo Trajkov
Produced by ARINA
Coproduced by i/o post, Story Scope, TOMAJA, RTVS
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund, the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Ministry of Culture of the Slovak Republic, RTVS
IGRIC Award for Television Drama:
Martin Rau for the cinematography of Jozef Mak
Directed by Peter Bebjak
Produced by RTVS
Coproduced by D.N.A.
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund
Special Prize for Creativity:
Martin Chlpík for the cinematography of Pošta pani Kolníkovej
Produced by RTVS
IGRIC Award for a Film / Television Documentary:
Denis Dobrovoda for directing The Cathedral / Katedrála
Special Prize for Creativity:
Ľubomír Štecko for directing Roughly, Softly / Drsne a nežne
Jana Bučka Kovalčíková for the episode Elena from the documentary series My Emigrant / Môj emigrant
IGRIC Award for Animation:
Peter Budinský for Journey to Yourland / Tvojazem (Slovakia, Belgium, Czech Republic)
Produced by BFILM
Coproduced by Plutoon, THE PACK, BFILM.cz , Radio and Television Slovakia
Supported by the Ministry of Culture of the Slovak Republic, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the MEDIA Programme, the Bratislava region, the Czech Film Fund, screen.brussels.
Special Prize for Creativity:
Klára Fedora Homzová for directing, screenplay and animation of I Don't Want to Leave Yet / Ja ešte nechcem odísť
IGRIC Award for an Actress in a Feature / Television Film:
Diana Mórová for Jozef Mak and Superžena
Special Prize for Creativity:
Dana Droppová for The Chambermaid / Slúžka
Directed by Mariana Čengel Solčanská
Produced by Bright Sight Pictures
Coproduced by CINEART TV Prague, the Czech Television
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, thw Czech Film Fund, EURIMAGES, the Czech Television, the Pardubice region
Vita Smachelyuk for Victim / Obeť (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Germany)
Directed by Michal Blaško
Produced by nutprodukcia, nutprodukce
Coproduced by Electric Sheep, the Czech Television, RTVS
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund, Eurimages, the Hamburg Film Fund, the German Federal Film Fund, Creative Europe MEDIA Programme, the South Moravian Film Fund, the Stecký and Pilsen Regions
IGRIC Award for an Actor in a Feature / Television Film:
Tomáš Mischura for Goldilocks and the Glorious Losers / Čierne na bielom koni
Directed by Rasťo Boroš
Produced by LIPSTICK
Coproduced by the Radio and Television of Slovakia
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Kult Minor, RTVS
Special Prize for Creativity:
Ondrej Kovaľ for Stand Up
Directed by Juraj Bohuš
Produced by Silverartfilm
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund
Dávid Hartl for Jozef Mak
Other Film and Television Awards:
Special Prize for Creativity in Audiovisual Theory and Criticism:
Martin Kaňuch for editing of the book Abecedár Slovenského Filmu 1921 – 2021
Awards of Ján Fajnor for Filmmakers Younger than 35:
Feature or Television Film:
Vladimír Horník for directing Rave to the Grave / O mŕtvych len v dobrom
Produced by FTF VŠMU
Documentary Film:
Peter Podolský for Forests and Coasts near Zingst / Lesy a pobrežia pri Zingste
Animated film:
Peter S. Kološ for Connected
Special Mention for Producing:
Barbora Budinská and Peter Badač for Journey to Yourland / Tvojazem
Lifetime Achievement Award:
Cinematographer Dodo Šimončič
Slovak Film Critics Awards:
Best Feature Film in Cinemas:
Victim / Obeť (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Germany)
Directed by Michal Blaško
Best Documentary:
Dezo Hoffmann – Photographer of The Beatles / Dežo Hoffmann – fotograf Beatles
Directed by Patrik Lančarič
Award for Film Publishing and Audiovisual Activities:
Roberta Tóthová
Best Foreign Film in Slovak Cinemas:
Triangle of Sadness (Sweden, USA, UK, Germany, France, Turkey, Denmark, Greece, Switzerland, Mexico)
Directed by Ruben Östlund
Distributed by the Association of Slovak Film Clubs