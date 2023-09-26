26-09-2023

Peter Bebjak Wins Top Prize at Slovak IGRIC Awards for Shadowplay

    Shadowplay by Peter Bebjak Shadowplay by Peter Bebjak copyright: D.N.A. Production

    BRATISLAVA: Peter Bebjak was awarded the main prize for directing Shadowplay / Tieňohra at the ceremony of the 34th edition of the IGRIC Awards held in Bratislava on 24 September 2023. These are the oldest film prizes in Slovakia and one of the two important national film awards in the country, alongside the Sun in a Net Awards.

    The IGRIC Award for a documentary went to Denis Dobrovoda for directing The Cathedral / Katedrála.

    A Special Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to the Slovak cinematographer Dodo Šimončič.

    The IGRIC Awards are organised by the Slovak Film Union, the Union of the Slovak Television Creators and the Slovak Literary Fund, with support from the Slovak Audiovisual Fund and Radio and Television Slovakia.

    The Slovak Film Critics Awards were also announced on 24 September 2023. In the category of Best Feature Film in Cinemas, film journalists awarded the drama Victim / Obeť  by Michal Blaško. The Best Documentary of 2022, according to critics, was Dezo Hoffmann – Photographer of The Beatles / Dežo Hoffmann – fotograf Beatles by Patrik Lančarič.

    FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

    IGRIC Award for Best Feature Film Released in Cinemas:
    Peter Bebjak for Shadowplay / Tieňohra (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
    Produced by Hangar FilmsBarletta
    Coproduced by D.N.A.
    Supported by the Czech TelevisionHangar FilmsUPP, the Slovak Audiovisual FundRTVSContinental film

    Special Prize for Creativity:
    Ivo Trajkov for directing The Ballad of Piargy / Piargy (Slovakia, Czech Republic, North Macedonia)
    Directed by Ivo Trajkov
    Produced by ARINA
    Coproduced by i/o post, Story Scope, TOMAJA, RTVS
    Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund, the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Ministry of Culture of the Slovak RepublicRTVS

    IGRIC Award for Television Drama:
    Martin Rau for the cinematography of Jozef Mak
    Directed by Peter Bebjak
    Produced by RTVS
    Coproduced by D.N.A.
    Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

    Special Prize for Creativity:
    Martin Chlpík for the cinematography of Pošta pani Kolníkovej
    Produced by RTVS

    IGRIC Award for a Film / Television Documentary:
    Denis Dobrovoda for directing The Cathedral / Katedrála

    Special Prize for Creativity:
    Ľubomír Štecko for directing Roughly, Softly / Drsne a nežne
    Jana Bučka Kovalčíková for the episode Elena from the documentary series My Emigrant / Môj emigrant

    IGRIC Award for Animation:
    Peter Budinský for Journey to Yourland / Tvojazem (Slovakia, Belgium, Czech Republic)
    Produced by BFILM
    Coproduced by Plutoon,  THE PACK, BFILM.cz Radio and Television Slovakia
    Supported by the Ministry of Culture of the Slovak Republic, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the MEDIA Programme, the Bratislava region, the Czech Film Fundscreen.brussels

    Special Prize for Creativity:
    Klára Fedora Homzová for directing, screenplay and animation of I Don't Want to Leave Yet / Ja ešte nechcem odísť

    IGRIC Award for an Actress in a Feature / Television Film:
    Diana Mórová for Jozef Mak and Superžena

    Special Prize for Creativity:
    Dana Droppová for The Chambermaid / Slúžka
    Directed by Mariana Čengel Solčanská
    Produced by Bright Sight Pictures
    Coproduced by CINEART TV Prague, the Czech Television
    Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, thw Czech Film Fund, EURIMAGES, the Czech Television, the Pardubice region

    Vita Smachelyuk for Victim / Obeť (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Germany)
    Directed by Michal Blaško
    Produced by nutprodukcianutprodukce
    Coproduced by Electric Sheep, the Czech TelevisionRTVS
    Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film FundEurimages, the Hamburg Film Fund, the German Federal Film Fund, Creative Europe MEDIA Programme, the South Moravian Film Fund, the Stecký and Pilsen Regions

    IGRIC Award for an Actor in a Feature / Television Film:
    Tomáš Mischura for Goldilocks and the Glorious Losers / Čierne na bielom koni
    Directed by Rasťo Boroš
    Produced by LIPSTICK
    Coproduced by the Radio and Television of Slovakia
    Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual FundKult MinorRTVS

    Special Prize for Creativity:
    Ondrej Kovaľ for Stand Up
    Directed by Juraj Bohuš
    Produced by Silverartfilm
    Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

    Dávid Hartl for Jozef Mak

    Other Film and Television Awards:

    Special Prize for Creativity in Audiovisual Theory and Criticism:
    Martin Kaňuch for editing of the book Abecedár Slovenského Filmu 1921 – 2021

    Awards of Ján Fajnor for Filmmakers Younger than 35:

    Feature or Television Film:
    Vladimír Horník for directing Rave to the Grave / O mŕtvych len v dobrom
    Produced by FTF VŠMU

    Documentary Film:
    Peter Podolský for Forests and Coasts near Zingst / Lesy a pobrežia pri Zingste

    Animated film:
    Peter S. Kološ for Connected

    Special Mention for Producing:
    Barbora Budinská and Peter Badač for Journey to Yourland / Tvojazem

    Lifetime Achievement Award:
    Cinematographer Dodo Šimončič

    Slovak Film Critics Awards:

    Best Feature Film in Cinemas:
    Victim / Obeť (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Germany)
    Directed by Michal Blaško

    Best Documentary:
    Dezo Hoffmann – Photographer of The Beatles / Dežo Hoffmann – fotograf Beatles
    Directed by Patrik Lančarič

    Award for Film Publishing and Audiovisual Activities:
    Roberta Tóthová

    Best Foreign Film in Slovak Cinemas:
    Triangle of Sadness (Sweden, USA, UK, Germany, France, Turkey, Denmark, Greece, Switzerland, Mexico)
    Directed by Ruben Östlund
    Distributed by the Association of Slovak Film Clubs

    Published in Slovakia

