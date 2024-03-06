BOX OFFICE: Slovakia Saw Increased Admissions and Domestic Film in Top Three in 2023

BRATISLAVA: The domestic comedy Invalid by Jonáš Karásek had the third best admissions in Slovak cinemas in 2023, where total admissions increased by 15.74 %. Also, admissions to domestic films increased from 552,409 in 2022 to 718,968 in 2023, according to the Union of the Slovak Distributors .

With 147,328 admissions, another Slovak title, Never Say Never / Nikdy nehovor nikdy by Branislav Mišík, produced by NUNEZ NFE and distributed by Bontonfilm, ranked eighth in the annual Top 10.

Barbie (231,710 admissions), Oppenheimer (208,790 admissions) and Invalid (208,164 admissions) by Jonáš Karásek, produced by AZYL Production, coproduced by the Radio and Television Slovakia, HomeMedia and CinemArt, and distributed by CinemArt, were the three most popular films in Slovak cinemas in 2023.

Total admissions in 2023 were 5,017,476, compared to 4,335,250 in 2022 and 2,037,942 in 2021. However, compared to 2019, which had not yet been affected by closed cinemas and other measures against the spread of COVID-19, it is still a 23.15% drop in admissions.

A total of 44 domestic films, 28 feature films, 14 documentaries and two animated films premiered in Slovakia in 2023, which is four films less than in 2022. Thirteen of them were 100% Slovak productions, 13 were majority coproductions and 18 were minority coproductions.

The total gross was 34,602,369 EUR for 200,627 screenings, which is an increase by 23.6 % compared to 2022.