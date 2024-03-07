FESTIVALS: Febiofest 2024 Ready to Kick Off in Bratislava

Bratislava Industry Days are scheduled for 18 - 19 March 2024, having Works in Progress as the main event, a presentation of approximately 10 new Slovak film projects in different stages of production.
The festival is organised by the Association of Slovak Film Clubs, co-organised by the Slovak Film Institute and supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund.
In the Heart of Europe Competition Section – Short Films:
Dielli (Kosovo)
Directed by Dritero Mehmetaj
Cave Painting / Jaskynné maľovanie (Austria)
Directed by Siegfried A. Fruhauf
Dede Is Dead / Deniska umrela (Czech Republic)
Directed by Philippe Kastner
Say ”Cześć” / Povedz ”Cześć” (Ukraine)
Directed by Veronika Shuster, Nata Onysh
Swaggiest of the Swaggiest (Slovakia)
Directed by Debora Pastirčáková, Martina Buchelová
Metronóm (Hungary)
Directed by Péter Lehr Juhász
Echo (Poland)
Directed by Emi Buchwald
Prelude / Predohra (Austria, Germany)
Directed by Kanter Eginhartz
Winter / Zima (Poland)
Directed by Tomek Popakul, Kasumi Ozeki
Falling / Pád (Hungary)
Directed by Anna Gyimesi
As It Was / Ako to bolo (Poland, Ukraine)
Directed by Anastasiia Solonevych, Damian Kocur
Constant - an Homage to the Apartment / Konštanta - rozlúčka s bytom (Slovakia, Germany)
Directed by Paula Ďurinová
Kinderfilm (Austria)
Directed by Total Refusal
Sister of Mine / Moja siostra (Poland)
Directed by Mariusz Rusiński
Tapping Black Boots (Slovakia, Sweden, Japan)
Directed by Kaoro Furuko
Gritty Eyes / Oči plné piesku (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
Directed by Juraj Janiš
Calls / Hovory (Poland)
Directed by Ming-Wei Chiang
Afterlives / Posmrtné životy (Austria, Tanzania)
Directed by Michael Heindl
Three Windows on South West / Tri okná na juhozápad (Ukraine, Netherlands)
Directed by Mariia Ponomarova
Söder (Austria)
Directed by Raoul Bruck
In the Heart of Europe Competition Section – Long Films:
Archive of the Future / Archiv der Zukunft (Austria)
Directed by Joerg Burger
Explanation for Everything / Magyarázat mindenre (Hungary, Slovakia)
Directed by Gábor Reisz
Produced by Proton Cinema
Coproduced by MPhilms
Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund
Forever – Forever (Ukraine, the Netherlands)
Directed by Anna Buryachkova
Jan Mancuska: You Will Never See It All / Chýbanie (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
Directed by Štěpán Pech
produced by Mannschaft
Coproduced by filmsomnia
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund, Prague Film Fund, Eurimages
Mr. and Mrs. Stodola / Manželia Stodolovci (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
Directed by Petr Hátle
Produced by Nutprodukce
Coproduced by Nutprodukcia
Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Creative Europe MEDIA
Oxygen Station (Ukraine, Czech Republic, Sweden, Slovakia)
Directed by Ivan Tymchenko
Produced by Svitlofor Film
Coproduced by Silk Films, HOBAB, Flying Colors Pictures, in partnership with RBB (Germany) and SVT (Sweden)
Suported by the Ukrainian State Film Agency, the Czech Film Fund
Paying a Visit to Fortuna / Fortuna vendégei (Hungary, Croatia)
Directed by Mátyás Kálmán
She Came at Night / Přišla v noci (Czech Republic)
Directed by Jan Vejnar, Tomáš Pavlíček
Produced by Bratři
Coproduced by Artcam Films, PFX, Soundsquare, the Czech Television, Drive Film Factory
The Hidden Web / Ukryta sieć (Poland)
Directed by Piotr Adamski
Produced by Mariusz Lukomski
Veni Vidi Vici (Austria)
Directed by Julia Niemann, Daniel Hoesl