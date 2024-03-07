FESTIVALS: Febiofest 2024 Ready to Kick Off in Bratislava

BRATISLAVA: The In the Heart of Europe competition section of the 31st International Film Festival Febiofest Bratislava will add for the second time a long films' competition with 10 fiction, animated, documentary and experimental films, in addition to the usual 20 short films from neighbouring countries. The festival will take place 13 – 19 March 2024.

Bratislava Industry Days are scheduled for 18 - 19 March 2024, having Works in Progress as the main event, a presentation of approximately 10 new Slovak film projects in different stages of production.

The festival is organised by the Association of Slovak Film Clubs, co-organised by the Slovak Film Institute and supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund.

In the Heart of Europe Competition Section – Short Films:

Dielli (Kosovo)

Directed by Dritero Mehmetaj

Cave Painting / Jaskynné maľovanie (Austria)

Directed by Siegfried A. Fruhauf

Dede Is Dead / Deniska umrela (Czech Republic)

Directed by Philippe Kastner

Say ”Cześć” / Povedz ”Cześć” (Ukraine)

Directed by Veronika Shuster, Nata Onysh

Swaggiest of the Swaggiest (Slovakia)

Directed by Debora Pastirčáková, Martina Buchelová

Metronóm (Hungary)

Directed by Péter Lehr Juhász

Echo (Poland)

Directed by Emi Buchwald

Prelude / Predohra (Austria, Germany)

Directed by Kanter Eginhartz

Winter / Zima (Poland)

Directed by Tomek Popakul, Kasumi Ozeki

Falling / Pád (Hungary)

Directed by Anna Gyimesi

As It Was / Ako to bolo (Poland, Ukraine)

Directed by Anastasiia Solonevych, Damian Kocur

Constant - an Homage to the Apartment / Konštanta - rozlúčka s bytom (Slovakia, Germany)

Directed by Paula Ďurinová

Kinderfilm (Austria)

Directed by Total Refusal

Sister of Mine / Moja siostra (Poland)

Directed by Mariusz Rusiński

Tapping Black Boots (Slovakia, Sweden, Japan)

Directed by Kaoro Furuko

Gritty Eyes / Oči plné piesku (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Juraj Janiš

Calls / Hovory (Poland)

Directed by Ming-Wei Chiang

Afterlives / Posmrtné životy (Austria, Tanzania)

Directed by Michael Heindl

Three Windows on South West / Tri okná na juhozápad (Ukraine, Netherlands)

Directed by Mariia Ponomarova

Söder (Austria)

Directed by Raoul Bruck

In the Heart of Europe Competition Section – Long Films:

Archive of the Future / Archiv der Zukunft (Austria)

Directed by Joerg Burger

Explanation for Everything / Magyarázat mindenre (Hungary, Slovakia)

Directed by Gábor Reisz

Produced by Proton Cinema

Coproduced by MPhilms

Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

Forever – Forever (Ukraine, the Netherlands)

Directed by Anna Buryachkova

Jan Mancuska: You Will Never See It All / Chýbanie (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Štěpán Pech

produced by Mannschaft

Coproduced by filmsomnia

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund, Prague Film Fund, Eurimages

Mr. and Mrs. Stodola / Manželia Stodolovci (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Directed by Petr Hátle

Produced by Nutprodukce

Coproduced by Nutprodukcia

Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Creative Europe MEDIA

Oxygen Station (Ukraine, Czech Republic, Sweden, Slovakia)

Directed by Ivan Tymchenko

Produced by Svitlofor Film

Coproduced by Silk Films, HOBAB, Flying Colors Pictures, in partnership with RBB (Germany) and SVT (Sweden)

Suported by the Ukrainian State Film Agency, the Czech Film Fund

Paying a Visit to Fortuna / Fortuna vendégei (Hungary, Croatia)

Directed by Mátyás Kálmán

She Came at Night / Přišla v noci (Czech Republic)

Directed by Jan Vejnar, Tomáš Pavlíček

Produced by Bratři

Coproduced by Artcam Films, PFX, Soundsquare, the Czech Television, Drive Film Factory

The Hidden Web / Ukryta sieć (Poland)

Directed by Piotr Adamski

Produced by Mariusz Lukomski

Veni Vidi Vici (Austria)

Directed by Julia Niemann, Daniel Hoesl