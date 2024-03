Invalid and The Chambermaid Lead 2024 Slovak Sun in a Net Awards Nominations

The Chambermaid by Mariana Čengel Solčanská

BRATISLAVA: The Slovak/Czech comedy Invalid by Jonáš Karásek together with the Slovak/Czech historical drama The Chambermaid directed by Mariana Čengel Solčanská lead the 13th Sun in a Net awards nominations with 13 nods each, followed by Slovak/Czech We Have Never Been Modern / Úsvit by Matěj Chlupáček with six nominations. The awards will be announced on 26 April 2024.

The Slovak/Czech/Ukrainian coproduction Photophobia / Svetloplachosť by Ivan Ostrochovský and Pavol Pekarčík will compete for the Best Film, Best Director and Best Editing awards.

Academics have nominated 17 films in 18 categories out of a total of 34 registered feature, documentary and animated and TV films.

The awards are organised by the Slovak Film and Television Academy, co-organised by the Radio and Television of Slovakia and the Slovak Film Institute, and supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund.

FULL LIST OF NOMINATIONS:

Best Film:

Invalid (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Jonáš Karásek

Produced by AZYL Production k

Coproduced by the Radio and Television Slovakia, HomeMedia, CinemArt

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

Photophobia / Svetloplachosť (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Ukraine)

Directed by Ivan Ostrochovský, Pavol Pekarčík

Produced by Punkchart films, Cinémotif Films

Coproduced by the Radio and Television Slovakia (RTVS), Arthouse Traffic, the Czech Television

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund, the Ministry of Culture of the Slovak Republic

The Chambermaid / Slúžka (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Mariana Čengel Solčanská

Produced by Bright Sight Pictures

Coproduced by CINEART TV Prague, the Czech Television

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund, EURIMAGES, the Czech Television, the Pardubice region

Best Documentary:

Notes from Eremocene / Poznámky z Eremocénu (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Viera Čákanyová

Produced by guča films

Coproduced by Marina films

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, RTVS, the Bratislava Region

All Men Become Brothers / Všetci ľudia budú bratia (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Robert Kirchhoff

Produced by atelier.doc

Coproduced by endorfilm, the Radio and Television Slovakia, the Czech Television

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Ministry of Culture of the Slovak Republic, Creative Europe, the Czech Film Fund

Hanging without Walls / Pozor, padá SNG! (Slovakia)

Directed by Jana Durajová, Lena Kušnieriková

Produced by PubRes

Coproduced by the Radio and Television Slovakia

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

Emilia / Emília (Slovakia)

Directed by Martin Šulík

Produced by LEON Productions

Coproduced by the Radio and Television Slovakia, the Slovak Film Institute

Supported by the Ministry of Culture of the Slovak Republic, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

Best Animated Film:

Forest Five: I Throw the Furthest! / Lesná päťka: Ja hodím najďalej! (Slovakia), Short animated film

Directed by Ivana Laučíková

Tony, Shelly and the Magic Light / Tonko, Slávka a kúzelné svetlo (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary)

Directed by Filip Pošivač

Produced by Nutprodukce

Coproduced by Nutprodukcia, Filmfabriq

Supported by Creative Europe MEDIA ,the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund, the Czech Television, the Radio and Television Slovakia, EURIMAGES, the Zlin region, the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI)

White Plastic Sky / Umelohmotné nebo (Slovakia, Hungary)

Directed by Tibor Bánóczki, Sarolta Szabó

Produced by Artichoke Film

Coproduced by Salto Film, Proton Cinema

Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary (nfi.hu), the RTVS – Radio and Television Slovakia, Eurimages, the Hungarian Film Incentive, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Lithuanian tax incentive

Best Director:

Mariana Čengel Solčanská for The Chambermaid / Slúžka

Jonáš Karásek for Invalid

Ivan Ostrochovský and Pavol Pekarčík for Photophobia / Svetloplachosť

Best Script:

Mariana Čengel Solčanská for The Chambermaid / Slúžka

Tomáš Dušička for Invalid

Miro Šifra for We Have Never Been Modern / Úsvit (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Directed by Matěj Chlupáček

Produced by Barletta

Coproduced by DNA Production, the Czech Television

Supported by the Czech Film Fund, Creative Europe– MEDIA, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

Best Cinematography:

Denisa Buranová for Tony, Shelly and the Magic Light / Tonda, Slávka a kouzelné světlo

Ladislav Janošťák for The Chambermaid / Slúžka

Tomáš Juríček for Invalid

Best Editing:

Ondrej Azor for The Chambermaid / Slúžka

Matej Beneš for Invalid

Ivan Ostrochovský, Pavol Pekarčík, Martin Piga for Photophobia / Svetloplachosť

Best Sound:

Miloš Hanzély for The Chambermaid / Slúžka

Dušan Kozák, Tobiáš Potočný for Power / Moc (Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia)

Directed by Mátyás Prikler

Produced by Mphilms

Coproduced by Proton Cinema, the Radio and Television of Slovakia, Negativ

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund, the National Film Institute - Hungary, Creative Europe - MEDIA, Eurimages, KULT MINOR

Viktor Krivosudský for Invalid

Best Original Music:

Vladimír Godár for Emília / Emilia

Vladimír Martinka for The Chambermaid / Slúžka

Matúš Široký, Marcel Buntaj for Invalid

Best Production Design:

Pavol Andraško for Invalid

Tomáš Berka for The Chambermaid / Slúžka

Henrich Boráros for We Have Never Been Modern / Úsvit

Best Costumes:

Zuzana Bambušek Krejzková for Invalid

Jarmila Dunděrová for We Have Never Been Modern / Úsvit

Katarína Štrbová Bieliková for The Chambermaid / Slúžka

Best Make-up Artist:

Martin Blizniak, Miroslava Krepsová for The Chambermaid / Slúžka

Martin Jankovič, Lenka Nosková for We Have Never Been Modern / Úsvit

Andrea Štrbová for Invalid

Best Visual Effects:

Ladislav Dedík, Andrea Vrábelová for Perinbaba: Two Realms / Perinbaba a dva svety

Directed by Juraj Jakubisko

Produced by J&J JAKUBISKO FILM EUROPE

Coproduced by Slovenská produkčná TV JOJ

Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

Peter Košťál for White Plastic Sky / Umelohmotné nebo

Michal Křeček, Josefína Jiráňová for Tony, Shelly and the Magic Light / Tonko, Slávka a kúzelné svetlo

Boris Masník for We Have Never Been Modern / Úsvit

Best Leading Actress:

Dana Droppová for The Chambermaid / Slúžka

Natália Germáni for Her Body / Její tělo (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Directed by Natálie Císařovská

Produced by Cineart TV Prague

Coproduced by the Czech Television, SilverArt

Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

Eliška Křenková for We Have Never Been Modern / Úsvit

Best Supporting Actress:

Éva Bandor for Power / Moc

Oľga Belešový for Invalid

Vica Kerekes for The Chambermaid / Slúžka

Anna Geislerová for The Chambermaid / Slúžka

Best Leading Actor:

Ady Hajdu for Revéillon / A máme čo sme chceli (Slovakia, Canada)

Directed by Michal Kunes Kováč

Produced by B Production

Coproduced by Don Carmody TV, AZYL Production, the Radio and Television Slovakia

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Radio and Television Slovakia

Gregor Hološka for Invalid

Daniel Fischer for Revéillon / A máme čo sme chceli

Best Supporting Actor:

Zdeněk Godla for Invalid

Milan Ondrík for We Have Never Been Modern / Úsvit

Attila Mokos for Power/ Moc

Best TV Film / Miniseries / Series:

Danube, at Your Service / Dunaj, k vaším službám (Slovakia)

Directed by Peter Hoferica, Peter Magát

Mathematics of Crime / Matematika zločinu (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Peter Bebjak

Three Gold Ducats / Tri zlaté dukáty (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Mariana Čengel Solčanská